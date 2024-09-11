Tariq Al Janahi: We are committed to our community, as it is both a priority and a strategic goal we continuously strive towards. This guide serves as one of the key tools to help families enhance the quality of their digital lives."

Dubai: As part of its social responsibility and its mission to prepare future generations for safely navigating digital age technologies, Digital Dubai has launched the “Parental Control Guidebook” under the slogan "Be with them in the digital space...and they will stay safe".

H.E. Tariq Al Janahi, CEO of Corporate Enablement Sector, Digital Dubai emphasized the importance of making this guide available to parents, given the widespread use of social media and the significant amount of time children spend on these platforms. He stated: "We are committed to our community, as it is both a priority and a strategic goal we continuously strive towards. The "Parental Control Guidebook” is one of the tools designed to help families improve the quality of their digital lives and address any challenges children may face while browsing the internet. We believe that safety starts at home, under the guidance of the family, and that protecting children requires equipping them with the knowledge and skills to navigate various online situations, especially on social media. This guide empowers parents to embrace their educational role in the digital space.

Al Janahi added, "This initiative aligns with Digital Dubai's ongoing efforts to drive digital transformation and build a digital city that inspires well-being and happiness for its residents, providing a positive and comprehensive experience of the digital lifestyle.”

Hamda Bin Demaithan, Director of Strategy & Performance Department at Digital Dubai stated: "This guide was designed using global best practices while taking into account the specific needs of our society. Its purpose is to help families keep their children safe while browsing the internet, social media platforms, and electronic games. The guide reflects Digital Dubai’s commitment to protecting young people and educating society at large on the proper methods and tools for navigating social media platforms. With Dubai's rapidly evolving digital lifestyle and the continuous emergence of new platforms and channels, it became essential to provide parents with a clear guide to support their children. We have ensured that this guide is relevant for 2024 and 2025, with plans to update it as technology continues to evolve."

Bin Demaithan further explained that the guide covers several key topics, including an introduction to family protection, general guidelines for parents, an overview of social media applications, legal and cultural considerations, and a set of tools and resources to promote safe browsing on these platforms.

Parents and interested individuals can access the guide on Digital Dubai website

https://www.digitaldubai.ae/knowledge-hub/publications/parental-control-guide