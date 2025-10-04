Dubai, UAE: DigiGlass by Redington, a managed security services brand of Redington Middle East and Africa, a leading technology aggregator and innovation powerhouse across emerging markets, has announced a strategic Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) partnership with Securonix, Inc., a five-time leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant Cybersecurity for SIEM. This collaboration aims to deliver Managed SOC Services, powered by the Securonix Unified Defense SIEM platform, for rapid threat detection, investigation, and smart response, thereby empowering organizations and enhancing security operations across the Middle East and Africa. This partnership authorizes DigiGlass to offer end-to-end managed detection and response services, leveraging Securonix’s cloud-native, analytics-driven SIEM capabilities. The offering includes platform deployment, threat monitoring, incident response, and continuous improvement.

According to Grand View Research, the cybersecurity market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to reach a projected revenue of USD 32,000.9 million by 2030, growing at an estimated CAGR of 12.5% from 2025 to 2030. The MEA region is among the most targeted and exploited regions by cybercriminals, which can be attributed to the high pace of digitization, the availability of large amounts of organizational and personal data, and the rapid adoption of digital technologies among the healthcare, BFSI, and energy and utility industries in the region.

Boasting more than 40 world-class cybersecurity vendors, Redington launched DigiGlass by Redington, to cater to the rising digital economy’s evolving cybersecurity needs. The dedicated consulting and managed security services brand covers applications, networks, endpoints, data, infrastructure, clouds, perimeters, and more, all with a range of service levels. The services include monitoring networks to help detect, identify, and respond to a multitude of known and unknown threats, enabling tech teams to prevent attacks from succeeding.

“We are happy to partner with DigiGlass by Redington, and further expand our reach in the MEA region. DigiGlass’s deep regional footprint here, its proven MSSP expertise, and the ability to deliver tailored services across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments make it an ideal strategic partner for Securonix as we bring the Unified Defense SIEM capabilities to the Middle East and African markets,” commented Ajay Biyani, Vice President, APMEA of Securonix

Through this partnership, organizations gain stronger cyber resilience with faster threat detection and response, cost-efficient subscription-based pricing, and the flexibility to deploy Securonix’s Unified Defense SIEM across cloud, on-prem, or hybrid environments, backed by local expertise and global best practices.

"At DigiGlass, our goal is to simplify cybersecurity for modern enterprises. Partnering with Securonix allows us to deliver intelligent, scalable SOC services that empower organizations to stay ahead of threats while optimizing cost and compliance," said Dharshana Kosgalage, Executive Vice President, Software Solutions Group, Middle East, Redington Group.

DigiGlass offers customizable service tiers designed to meet the needs of SMBs, enterprises, and public sector clients. The solution delivered by the organization is MITRE ATT&CK-aligned and purpose-built for zero-trust environments, ensuring robust security. Clients further benefit from local support, faster onboarding, and continuous threat intelligence updates for enhanced protection.

About DigiGlass by Redington

DigiGlass by Redington, a leading Managed Security Services Distributor (MSSD), empowers organizations to navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape of the digital economy. DigiGlass delivers best-in-class, customized security solutions across industries, enabling customers to respond effectively to threats, rethink security approaches, and build a unified strategy for comprehensive protection. Through strategic channel ecosystems and industry partnerships, DigiGlass provides top-notch cybersecurity solutions tailored to critical infrastructure needs, simplifies security management with efficient processes, and safeguards digital architectures with a team of highly skilled professionals.

For more information, visit www.digiglass.com

About Redington

Redington Limited (NSE: REDINGTON; BSE: 532805), a leading technology solutions provider, empowers businesses in their digital transformation journeys. Guided by its brand narrative “Unlock Next”, Redington goes beyond distribution to remove barriers, accelerate digital adoption, and unlock access, growth, trust, efficiency, and impact—helping businesses, communities, and societies embrace what’s next in technology.

About Securonix

Securonix is leading the transformation of cybersecurity with the industry’s first Unified Defense SIEM powered by agentic AI, purpose-built to decide and act across the threat lifecycle with a human-in-the-loop philosophy. Built for scale, precision, and speed, our cloud-native platform empowers global enterprises to shift from reactive security to proactive, autonomous operations. Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SIEM and a Customers’ Choice by Gartner Peer Insights™, Securonix is driving the next era of intelligent, autonomous security operations. Learn more at https://www.securonix.com/