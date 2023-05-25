Mediclinic Middle East has selected the Geneyx AI-based solution to (NGS) data for rare and germline diseases in its patients. The initiative aims to accelerating genetic diagnosis and research in the Middle East.

"Our research indicates that Geneyx will help us achieve our goals of improving patient outcomes, increasing efficiency, and equipping our geneticists with the tools to make the best decisions for patient care," said Dr. Ramzy Ross, Director of Shared Allied Services at Mediclinic Middle East.

Mediclinic has collaborated with Digi7, an innovative healthcare solutions provider, to introduce this advanced technology. Ahmed Al Haj, Founder and CEO of Digi7 said, "Digi7 is dedicated to providing cutting-edge diagnostic capabilities to the UAE. The partnership between Digi7 and Geneyx has the potential to transform diagnostic capabilities in the region and benefit the entire community.

“We are honoured to partner with Digi7 and Mediclinic in the Middle East and enable Geneyx to showcase its capabilities to a highly respected healthcare provider such as Mediclinic and gain valuable feedback to enhance our platform further. Additionally, working with Mediclinic Middle East helps to establish Geneyx as a trusted partner in the region’s overall healthcare market.” said David Yizhar, CEO Geneyx.

About Mediclinic Middle East

Mediclinic Middle East is part of Mediclinic International, a private hospital group founded in 1983 that today has three operating platforms comprising 74 hospitals with more than 11,500 beds in Southern Africa (South Africa and Namibia), Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates. The Group also has a 29.9% shareholding in Spire Healthcare, a UK-based healthcare group with 38 hospitals. The foundation of Mediclinic International lies in the application of rigorous science to improve the lives of patients, through the use of state-of-the-art treatments and technologies to care for patients in an evidence-based environment.

Mediclinic Middle East operates seven hospitals, two day case clinics and 24 outpatient clinics with more than 1000 inpatient beds. In addition, under management contract, Mediclinic Middle East will open a 200-bed hospital in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023.

About Digi7

An innovative technology company based in the UAE. With a focus on providing cutting-edge solutions to the healthcare industry, Digi7 partners with leading companies worldwide to bring advanced technologies to the Middle East market.

About Geneyx

Geneyx Analysis is a robust platform, developed by Geneyx, that leverages AI to provide medical professionals with advanced diagnostic tools and interpretation capabilities for genetic analysis. Geneyx offers best-in-class practices to guide digital insights for rare and germline disorders and diseases. As Geneyx continues to expand its reach worldwide, the UAE is a strategic location to bring its innovative platform and advanced diagnostic tools to healthcare professionals and patients alike.