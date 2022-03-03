Dubai, UAE: In support of Dubai’s vision to turn the walls and streets of the emirate into an open art gallery, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a leading vibrant urban destination promoting culture and community, is transforming into an open-air art gallery with the unveiling of DIFC Sculpture Park, which will remain open to the public until 30 June 2022.

To enrich the emirate’s thriving art scene, DIFC Sculpture Park’s theme of Harmony of Different Voices: A celebration of UAE’s 50th year anniversary is aligned to supporting local and international artists who have contributed to the past, present and future of the nation.

Bringing together a diverse portfolio of artists showcasing 65 works of art including sculptures and paintings, the complete stretch of the park will feature 50 sculptures, some of which has also taken inspiration from Expo 2020 Dubai, portraying the cultural diversity and richness of UAE in the past 50 years.

“Over the years, DIFC has been developed into a vibrant urban destination promoting innovation, harmonious living and sustainability,” said Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority. “As part of our commitment to support Dubai’s art and culture vision, we are transforming DIFC into a unique sculpture park that will continue to shape the emirate’s growing open-air art movement whilst attracting international artists to the Centre.”

The picturesque walk and exhibition, spanning from Gate Building to Gate Avenue, will feature the work of renowned international artists from different backgrounds and nationalities as they come together through the theme of harmony of different voices to communicate and express themselves through art. Works will be featured from well-established galleries such as Leila Heller Gallery, Firetti Gallery and AWC Gallery, as well from independent artists.

Some of the artworks on display will include Richard Hudson’s Unwind, where the reflective services absorb their surroundings and encouraging visitors to engage with the space and immerse themselves in the artwork; Wim Delvoye’s Le Denicheurdes Aigles, which was made specifically for the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Brussels; Azza Al Qubaisi’s Alphabet of Life, which allows the viewer to experience walking through a palm oasis representing social solidarity, growth and prosperity; Mert Ege Kose’s Sculpture 1 / 2, a metal statue that helps find the depth of problems and techniques; Ahmet Gunestekin’s Gelene-ek –Horse that brings tradition into the present; and Sacha Jafri’s Lyricism Entwined.

All of the featured works of art have been carefully selected, and as diverse as it is, the sculptures and paintings complement each other to tell an inspiring story. The park offers a self-guided tour for visitors who can learn about each artwork at their own pace through informative labels.

DIFC Sculpture Park is open to the public and entry is free of charge.

For more information, please visit: DIFC Sculpture Park

