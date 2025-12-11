Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The DIFC Courts has launched a new five-year Growth Strategy (2026-2030) to further enhance its role as a global hub for commercial justice, supporting Dubai’s position as a leading international business and financial centre.

Building on the achievements of the DIFC Courts Strategic Work Plan (2022–2024), the new strategy sets an expanded roadmap for growth, service innovation and institutional excellence. It is designed to further strengthen the DIFC Courts’ position as a jurisdiction of choice for cross-border dispute resolution, while actively supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, the Dubai Digital Strategy and the long-term vision of DIFC as a global financial hub.

Encapsulated within six (6) strategic levers and 26 initiatives, the new growth strategy outlines a comprehensive programme of projects and initiatives that will guide the Courts’ development over the next five years:

Innovation-led service expansion – Pioneering service innovation that redefines the role of commercial courts and delivers measurable value for court users.

Jurisdiction of choice & access advancement – Positioning the DIFC Courts as the jurisdiction of choice within Dubai’s commercial ecosystem through smart, accessible and user-centric public services.

Market awareness & activation – Establishing the DIFC Courts as the go-to destination for businesses and individuals seeking trusted, high-quality public services.

Future-ready operational excellence – Building agile, technology-enabled operations to deliver the most stakeholder-centric courts experience in the world.

Cognitive business transformation – Harnessing the power of big data and AI to become the most intelligent and efficient international commercial court system.

High-impact talent development – Empowering exceptional talent to act as catalysts for innovation, leadership and sustained institutional excellence.

The strategy will build on the DIFC Courts’ existing track record of service innovation, including the establishment of the international Digital Economy Court, the expansion of the Wills Service (for non-Muslims), and the launch of the Mediation Service Centre and Notary Service under a “multi-door courthouse” model.

Commenting on the strategy, His Excellency Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director, DIFC Courts, said:

“"The new Strategy (2026–2030), approved by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), embodies a clear vision to reinforce the role of the DIFC Courts as one of the institutional pillars supporting Dubai’s economic growth. The Strategy aims to achieve sustainable growth in the scope and quality of the Courts’ services, expand their reach, and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a preferred forum for international commercial dispute resolution, while introducing a new generation of advanced digital and knowledge capabilities into the justice system."

The new Growth Strategy envisages continued enhancement of the Courts’ enforcement framework and international connectivity, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a safe harbour for international dispute resolution.

It also recognises that sustainable growth in claim activity and services must be matched by sustained investment in talent and ecosystem development. Programmes under high-impact talent development will focus on judicial training, leadership development, and deeper engagement with law firms, academic institutions and professional bodies to support the next generation of court professionals.

The implementation of the DIFC Courts Growth Strategy (2026–2030) will be supported by a detailed programme of projects and KPIs, overseen by the Courts’ leadership and aligned with the broader strategic direction of DIFC and the Government of Dubai.