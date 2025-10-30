Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, proposes to enact amendments to the DIFC Real Property Law (RPL) and RPL Regulations (Regulations). The proposed amendments seek to provide greater clarity, fairness and flexibility within the RPL regime.

Jacques Visser, Chief Legal Officer at DIFC Authority said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of a public consultation on proposed amendments to the DIFC Real Property Law and Regulations. These changes are designed to provide greater clarity, fairness and flexibility, ensuring that our legal framework continues to meet the evolving needs of the DIFC community.”

Key amendments

The proposed amendments include:

Introducing decennial liability for contractors to developers for construction defects in new buildings to mirror the provisions of Article 880 of the UAE Civil Code.

Providing statutory powers to the RoRP to waive provisions of the RPL in circumstances where the application of the law could produce an unfair or unjust result.

Increasing the registration period of a lease from 30 to 45 days.

Increasing the date to pay Freehold Transfer Fees for Off Plan Sales from 30 to 60 days.

Introducing a penalty fee for failure to register a lease and removing the fee for an application for lapsing a caveat.

Further details about the proposed amendments to the RPL and Regulations can be found in Consultation Paper No. 3 of 2025, available at link. The proposed regulations have been posted for a 30-day public consultation period with the deadline for providing comments ending on 30 November 2025.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.8bn and an estimated GDP of USD 11.2trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 48,000 professionals working across over 8,000 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive AI, FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Burson | difc@bursonglobal.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Consultant, Marketing & Corporate Communications

+9714 3622451

rasha.mezher@difc.ae