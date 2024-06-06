Dubai, UAE: In a significant move towards advancing financial education and expertise in technical analysis, the DIFC Academy, the education centre of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, and the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) Association have announced a landmark partnership. The collaboration was formalised with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The signing ceremony, held at the prestigious DIFC Gate premises, was attended by the DIFC Academy leadership team, several board members, and senior staff from CMT Association and formalises the alignment of mission and vision between the two esteemed organisations to usher in a new era of educational opportunities for DIFC Academy students.

This ground-breaking partnership aims to develop cutting-edge training programmes in technical analysis, behavioural finance, market strategy, and FinTech integration. Tailored to cater to the evolving needs of finance professionals, these programmes are designed to provide comprehensive insights into cross-asset relationships, market trends, risk management, and trading strategies, combining the DIFC Academy’s vast knowledge in capital markets with the subject matter expertise of CMT Association and its global member community.

Alya Al Zarouni, Chief Operating Officer, DIFC Authority, said: "We are excited about this partnership, as it aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering an environment of learning and professional growth. Working with CMT Association, known for their excellence in technical analysis education, will enable us to offer unparalleled training programs with global professional standards to finance professionals here in DIFC and beyond."

Alvin Kressler, Executive Director & CEO of CMT Association, emphasised the importance of this collaboration, stating, "CMT Association is dedicated to advancing the discipline of technical analysis and is thrilled to partner with the DIFC Academy. This alliance is a testament to our shared vision of elevating the standards of financial education and practice worldwide."

The partnership also includes the development of digital content, webinars, mentorship programs, and real-world case studies, aiming to make technical analysis and financial education accessible to a broader audience.

Tyler Wood, Managing Director of CMT Association, commented: “CMT Association holds tightly to our founding principles of professionalism, excellence, and the integrity of our community. But our practitioners have always been at the forefront of industry change; serving as thought leaders and prominent voices for the rapidly changing financial services industry. Nowhere is this forward-looking spirit more evident than in Dubai. We are honoured to partner with the DIFC Academy and the pioneers here in Dubai, and across this region. This endeavour is about blazing trails together, at the cutting edge of the investment discipline.”

The DIFC Academy and CMT Association are committed to fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional development, contributing significantly to the global financial services industry. This collaboration is poised to set new benchmarks in financial education and technical analysis training.

About DIFC Academy

For over a decade, the DIFC Academy has catered to the learning needs of the DIFC community by serving as a platform for top-ranked educational institutions to deliver professional development and higher education courses within the DIFC. The Academy promotes educational excellence and human capital development within the DIFC community through partnering with some of the world’s most reputable institutions to offer a variety of programmes ranging from short certificate workshops to multi-year graduate degree programmes across the fields of law, finance and management and future skills.

For further information, please visit our website: academy.difc.ae

For media enquiries, please contact:

ASDA’A BCW

DIFC@bcw-global.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Consultant, Marketing & Corporate Communications

rasha.mezher@difc.ae

About CMT Association

CMT Association is a global credentialing body with over 50 years of service to the financial industry. The Chartered Market Technician® (CMT) designation marks the highest level of training within the discipline and is the preeminent designation for practitioners worldwide. Technical analysis provides the tools to successfully navigate the gap between intrinsic value and market price across all asset classes through a disciplined, systematic approach to market behavior and the law of supply and demand. Earning the CMT charter demonstrates mastery of a core body of knowledge of investment risk in portfolio management, including quantitative approaches to market research and rules-based trading system design and testing. The CMT charter is the only technical analysis designation recognized by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), qualifying candidates for a Series 86 exemption. All three levels of examinations for the CMT Program are administered twice a year in June and December at Prometric testing centers around the world. We strive to further the profession with diverse opportunities in continuing education, advocacy, ethics awareness, and networking.

For complete information, please visit https://cmtassociation.org/.

Contact:

Tyler Wood, CMT

Managing Director

CMT Association

115 Broadway, 10th Fl, New York, NY 10006

Tyler@cmtassociation.org