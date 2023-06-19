Dubai, UAE – Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) has received the Integrated Management System (IMS) Certification within the first year of operations, marking an unprecedented achievement. The renowned certification combines the world’s three most prevalent ISO Standards (ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management System, ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management System, and ISO 45001:2018 – Occupational Health and Safety Management System) under a single framework.

Obtaining this milestone certification is a testament to the outstanding efforts of DIEZ and its commitment to implementing the highest quality and performance standards in line with the organization’s strategic plans and aspirations to build an attractive, reliable, and sustainable business environment that ensures business continuity.

Furthermore, this achievement reflects DIEZ’s keenness to improve the speed and efficiency of services for businesses and investors in order to enhance growth, diversify investment and business opportunities, and ensure ease of doing business. This aligns with its broader aim to create an attractive business environment and consolidate Dubai’s position as one of the most desirable destinations for global investors and a key focal point for commerce globally.

Yousuf Behzad, Chief People & Corporate Strategy Officer at Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), said: “Securing this certification marks an important milestone in our journey and demonstrates our commitment to ensuring the highest standards and a robust system that manages risks and opportunities to ensure business continuity. We are confident that this certification will raise our reputation among our stakeholders and enable us to attract more local and foreign investors.”

“We will continue to raise the bar and embrace best international practices in line with our objectives to enhance Dubai’s global competitiveness and improve its appeal as an ideal investment destination according to the vision of H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.” He added.

The Global Business Bureau Certification LLC, accredited by TUV Hessen (a German accreditation body), supported DIEZ in obtaining the certifications for the Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015), integrated with the EMS – Environmental Management System (ISO 14001:2015), and the Occupational Health and Safety Management System (ISO 45001:2018). This achievement ensures organizational excellence focused on outcomes, performance, practice, structure, and system, which results in a framework that integrates governance into its processes.

With the backing of this certification, DIEZ’s clients, partners, contractors, external providers, and other stakeholders, are provided with a sustainable and safe business journey with DIEZ. Additionally, it further elevates their confidence in DIEZ’s ability to develop an ideal business environment that supports foreign investors in delivering added-value products and services to local, regional, and international markets.