Dubai: Dicode, in partnership with InfraX, the Information Communication and Technology arm of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA (PJSC), is launching an innovative ‘end-to-end’ solution for Gas Companies across the UAE to help them upgrade their current analogue meters into Smart Infrastructure, in line with the vision of Dubai to be the world’s digital capital. InfraX, which operates and delivers high- performance network infrastructure solutions across the UAE, has entered into an agreement with Dicode to provide LoRaWAN (Long Range Wide Area Network) across the UAE.

Dicode is launching the solution under a PaaS (Platform as a Service) Model, which includes an advanced Smart Gas Meter, the Communication Solution powered by InfraX and a World Class-Well Established- Patented IoT Software Solution. This PaaS Model will help Gas Companies and other utilities migrate from analogue meters to smart solution efficiently and quickly, under a capex to opex model.

Furthermore, the partnership will address various market segments with customised solutions based on specific requirements, aiming to revolutionise the utilities in the UAE.

InfraX's Chief Operating Officer, Rashid Alahmedi, said:

We are delighted to enter this strategic partnership with Dicode. We are excited to work together to enable the development of innovative smart gas IoT infrastructure, we aim to revolutionize the gas industry and enhance the efficiency and sustainability of utility services.

Dicode’s Co-founder and CEO, Satish Chandran said:

We are thrilled to partner with InfraX and introduce our innovative PaaS model in the UAE for the first time. This collaboration offers gas distribution companies a unique opportunity to significantly reduce Capex and technology acquisition costs as they transition to smart infrastructure. Through this partnership, we aim to upgrade millions of meters across the UAE.

About InfraX:

InfraX is the Information Communication and Technology arm of Digital DEWA, where we focus on connecting Digital DEWA value added services from its Data Centers and Cloud Services to its customers.

InfraX communications assets and infrastructure is built to support DEWA’s electricity and water networks with the highest reliability standards, and we are extending this experience to our customers.

InfraX is granted a special purpose IoT license from the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) to commercialize IoT networks and services.

To learn more about Infrax click here: www.infrax.ae follow us on Linkedln.

About Dicode Technologies LLC:

Dicode Technologies LLC is a leading provider of tailored global technology solutions in the UAE, driving innovation and growth across various industries. The company specializes in customized solutions in IoT/SaaS, Cybersecurity, Water Harvesting technology, Sustainability Solutions, Video Analytics, Digital Transformation/Marketing etc. These solutions will empower businesses to optimize operations and achieve sustainable growth.