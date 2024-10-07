Dubai: Dicode, in partnership with InfraX, the Information Communication and Technology arm of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA (PJSC), is launching an innovative ‘end-to-end’ solution for Gas Companies across the UAE to help them upgrade their current analogue meters into Smart Infrastructure, in line with the vision of Dubai to be the world’s digital capital. InfraX, which operates and delivers high- performance network infrastructure solutions across the UAE, has entered into an agreement with Dicode to provide LoRaWAN (Long Range Wide Area Network) across the UAE.

Dicode is launching the solution under a PaaS (Platform as a Service) Model, which includes an advanced Smart Gas Meter, the Communication Solution powered by InfraX and a World Class-Well Established- Patented IoT Software Solution. This PaaS Model will help Gas Companies and other utilities migrate from analogue meters to smart solution efficiently and quickly, under a capex to opex model.

Furthermore, the partnership will address various market segments with customised solutions based on specific requirements, aiming to revolutionise the utilities in the UAE.

InfraX's Chief Operating Officer, Rashid Alahmedi,  said:

We are delighted to enter this strategic partnership with Dicode. We are excited to work together to enable the development of innovative smart gas IoT infrastructure, we aim to revolutionize the gas industry and enhance the efficiency and sustainability of utility services.

Dicode’s Co-founder and CEO, Satish Chandran said:

We are thrilled to partner with InfraX and introduce our innovative PaaS model in the UAE for the first time. This collaboration offers gas distribution companies a unique opportunity to significantly reduce Capex  and  technology  acquisition  costs  as  they  transition  to  smart  infrastructure.  Through  this partnership, we aim to upgrade millions of meters across the UAE.

About InfraX:

InfraX  is  the  Information  Communication  and  Technology  arm  of  Digital  DEWA,  where  we  focus  on connecting Digital DEWA value added services from its Data Centers and Cloud Services to its customers.

InfraX communications assets and infrastructure is built to support DEWA’s electricity and water networks with the highest reliability standards, and we are extending this experience to our customers.

InfraX  is  granted  a  special  purpose  IoT  license  from  the  Telecommunications  and  Digital  Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) to commercialize IoT networks and services.

To learn more about Infrax click here: www.infrax.ae follow us on Linkedln.

About Dicode Technologies LLC:

Dicode Technologies LLC is a leading provider of tailored global technology solutions in the UAE, driving innovation  and  growth  across  various  industries.  The  company  specializes  in  customized  solutions  in IoT/SaaS, Cybersecurity, Water Harvesting technology, Sustainability Solutions, Video Analytics, Digital Transformation/Marketing  etc.  These  solutions  will  empower  businesses  to  optimize  operations  and achieve sustainable growth.