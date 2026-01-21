Dubai, UAE – DIB, the world’s first Islamic bank and the largest in UAE, announced the launch of its ‘Win up to 10KG Gold’ Campaign, offering customers across the UAE the opportunity to win prizes worth a total of 10 kilograms of gold. The campaign reflects DIB’s focus on rewarding loyalty and strengthening long-term banking relationships.

DIB ‘Win up to 10KG Gold’ campaign is all about adding a sense of reward and anticipation to day-to-day banking. Running from January until June 2026, the campaign is open to both existing and new Individual and Business Banking customers, allowing them to earn entries into the draw simply by increasing their average balances in Current and Savings accounts (CASA) during the campaign period, or starting a new salary transfer relationship with DIB, or when they conduct foreign currency transactions domestically or internationally.

DIB will award prizes equivalent to 10 kilograms of gold, including grand prizes totalling 6 kilograms of gold and special prizes equivalent to 4 kilograms. At the end of the campaign, six grand prize winners, including three Individual and three Business Banking customers, will each receive a cash prize equal to the value of 1 kilogram of gold. In addition, 400 customers will each receive a cash prize equal to the value of 10 grams of gold, with multiple draws scheduled throughout the campaign period.

Speaking about this campaign, Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at DIB said: “Through our ‘Win up to 10KG Gold’ Campaign, we are rewarding customers for deepening their relationship with DIB while encouraging positive financial behaviours such as saving, planning and managing money with confidence. By creating more ways to participate across everyday banking, we aim to deliver an experience that is engaging and accessible for our customers. As always, our focus remains on delivering Sharia-compliant products and services that are transparent, simple and aligned with our customers’ long-term interests.”

The ‘Win up to 10KG Gold’ campaign builds on DIB’s strong line-up of recent reward-led initiatives, including the Dream Bigger campaign and the Fiesta 50 Golden Jubilee campaign, as well as the relaunched DIB XTRA Salary Transfer proposition. Together, these initiatives underscore the bank’s continued commitment to valuing loyalty, delivering distinctive banking experiences and offering meaningful, Sharia-compliant services that genuinely support customers’ financial aspirations over the long term.

To learn more about the campaign, visit www.dib.ae

About DIB:

Established in 1975, DIB is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full service Islamic bank and amongst the largest Islamic banks in the world. With Group assets now exceeding USD106 billion and market capitalisation of more than USD 18bln, the group operates with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and around 500 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Serving over 5 million customers across the Group, DIB offers an increasing range of innovative Shariah-compliant products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across a number of markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary which is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early marked DIB’s first foray in the Far East, with a stake of nearly 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, DIB was given the license by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in UAE. The acquisition of Noor Bank has solidified its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. Recently, DIB has successfully acquired minority stake of 25% of T.O.M. Group which provides digital banking services in Türkiye. The bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the “Best Islamic Bank” in various prestigious ceremonies marking the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector. As a progressive Islamic financial institution, DIB embraces the opportunities and challenges associated with integrating sustainability into its business by delivering sustainable products and services and by advancing the green and social composition. 2025 marked DIB Golden Jubilee, with a Bold New Vision for the Future to be prepared to meet the challenges ahead and continue building a legacy of success for the years to come.

For more information, please visit us at www.dib.ae