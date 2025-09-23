Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC), the region’s leading international arbitral institution, has launched the DIAC Academy and ADR Lab. These two initiatives aim to advance professional education and innovation in alternative dispute resolution (ADR) while reinforcing Dubai’s status as a trusted hub for dispute resolution.

The DIAC Academy is a dedicated platform for education, training and knowledge exchange in arbitration and ADR. Through expert-led programmes shaped by DIAC and developed in collaboration with leading institutions and industry experts, the Academy aims to educate professionals, students, and legal practitioners on the various ADR techniques, helping them build skills for resolving conflicts efficiently and effectively. Courses cover the theory and practice of dispute resolution, and the application of ADR in both domestic and international contexts.

The DIAC ADR Lab complements the Academy by offering a unique platform for learners and emerging talents to collaborate with DIAC, gaining valuable hands-on experience while contributing to the research and development of ADR practices. It provides practical exposure through real-world projects, research on emerging trends, and opportunities to engage with industry experts. Participants will also explore the transformative role of technology in dispute resolution and receive mentorship to help bridge the gap between academic study and professional practice.

“The DIAC Academy and ADR Lab reflect our commitment to advancing ADR knowledge and supporting the next generation of practitioners. By combining global expertise with regional leadership, we aim to empower professionals to elevate their skills, drive innovation, and strengthen Dubai’s standing as a trusted global leader in dispute resolution.” said Jehad Kazim, Executive Director of Dubai International Arbitration Centre.

The launch builds on DIAC’s growing international profile as one of the world’s leading arbitral institutions. The Centre was recently recognised in the 2025 International Arbitration Survey conducted by Queen Mary University of London in partnership with White & Case LLP. Its Arbitration Rules ranked 14th among the 15 most preferred sets of arbitration rules in the world and 4th preferred rules for respondents from the Middle East. Notably, DIAC is the only arbitral institution from the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region to be included in both the global ranking and any regional top five ranking.

About DIAC

Established in 1994, the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) is the largest independent, not-for-profit arbitral institution in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. With more than three decades of experience, DIAC provides impartial and efficient dispute resolution services to parties conducting business in or through the region. Supported by its diverse Arbitration Court and Board of Directors, and progressive Arbitration and Mediation Rules, DIAC is committed to delivering excellence, efficiency, and diversity in all its services.

To learn more, visit www.diac.com.