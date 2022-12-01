Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Marwan Bin Jassim Al Sarkal was the guest of honour at Dubai International Academy (DIA) Al Barsha, as the school unveiled a vibrant mural to commemorate the UAE’s 51st National Day. The ceremony was also attended by Poonam Bhojani, CEO, Innoventures Education and the senior leadership team at DIA Al Barsha.

The mural is an inspirational piece of art that tells the story of the UAE. The artistic endeavour was led by artist Laila Masri, along with students and staff, all of whom came together to transform a blank wall into a brilliant centrepiece in the school.

Ian Thurston, Principal, DIA Al Barsha, said: “We were delighted to have His Excellency Marwan Bin Jassim Al Sarkal visit DIA Al Barsha to unveil our UAE mural to mark the country’s 51st National Day. The mural is an incredible collaboration between artist Laila Masri and our senior students and will grace our walls for years to come.”

Poonam Bhojani, CEO, Innoventures Education, added: “We are thrilled to celebrate the UAE’s 51st National Day through art. Education for us is about fostering a spirit of creativity, diversity and inclusion, and enjoying enriching experiences that go beyond academics. The mural represents the UAE’s remarkable growth and progress, and we are honoured to have this eye-catching new feature at DIA Al Barsha.”

