Muscat – Designed exclusively for ladies, Dhofar Islamic’s ladies Account—the Sharia-compliant savings account under BankDhofar’s Islamic banking window—is built on the Mudharaba principle. It aims to empower women financially, enabling them to make informed decisions and achieve their aspirations.

With a strong commitment to supporting ladies’s financial independence, Dhofar Islamic offers exclusive benefits, including special rates on financing and deposits, ensuring that ladies receive competitive returns for their personal or business financial needs.

Through its Ladies Banking services, Dhofar Islamic provides ladies with a range of tailored benefits, such as the ease of opening an account via mobile banking, a monthly return based on the Mudharaba account balance, and competitive financing rates.

Amer bin Said Al Amri, DGM and Head of Retail Banking at Dhofar Islamic, highlighted the bank’s commitment to inclusivity, stating: “Dhofar Islamic is characterized by diversity, inclusiveness, and meeting the needs of all segments of society. Therefore, the Ladies Account is committed to providing ladies in the Sultanate of Oman with the financial tools that enable them to achieve their future aspirations and ambitions.”

The Ladies Account offers more than just banking services. Customers also gain access to exclusive benefits on credit cards, including loyalty points under the Dhofar Islamic Rewards Program, discounts at select stores, and privileges that enhance their lifestyle. In addition to financial products, the account provides financial guidance and advisory support, enabling ladies to plan effectively for their future.

Dhofar Islamic continues to expand its footprint in Oman’s Islamic banking sector. Its network now includes 25 branches across the Sultanate, complemented by over 400 self-service terminals, including ATMs, CDMs, and MDMs, serving both BankDhofar and Dhofar Islamic customers. The bank remains committed to following the best international practices in Islamic banking while offering innovative solutions that align with Sharia principles and meet the evolving needs of its customers.