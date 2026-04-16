MUSCAT: Dhofar Islamic, the Islamic banking window of BankDhofar, has announced the relocation of its Al Khuwair branch from Al Yasmine Complex to the Elite Offices Building on Al Khuwair Service Road, opposite Ministries’ Street. The move forms part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its footprint and expand access to Sharia-compliant banking services across key urban centres.

The new premises benefit from a prime, accessible location close to residential and commercial districts, enabling a more convenient and seamless banking experience while enhancing service delivery for both individual and business customers.

Khalil bin Juma Al Masalhi, Head of Branch Network at Dhofar Islamic, said the relocation reflects the bank’s commitment to providing a modern banking environment aligned with evolving customer expectations, while delivering high-quality financial solutions fully compliant with Islamic Sharia principles.

He added that the branch will continue to offer a comprehensive suite of Islamic banking services, including retail banking, personal and corporate financing, as well as account and investment solutions, all within a contemporary setting equipped with advanced facilities.

Through this move, Dhofar Islamic reaffirms its focus on network optimisation and customer experience enhancement, in line with its broader strategy to grow Islamic banking services and deliver innovative, community-oriented financial solutions that support economic development.

Dhofar Islamic now operates a network of 30 branches across all governorates of Oman, serving a wide spectrum of customers — from children and youth to women, entrepreneurs, and holders of Al Rafaa and Al Riyadah cards. The bank also continues to invest in digital banking capabilities, including mobile applications and electronic payment systems, to keep pace with rapid developments in the Islamic finance sector and further elevate the customer experience.