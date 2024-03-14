Muscat: Dhofar Islamic, the Islamic Banking window of BankDhofar, announces the launch of the Ladies Account, a dedicated financial proposition designed exclusively to empower women. The Ladies Account is a Shari’a compliant savings account (based on Mudarabah principles).

Dhofar Islamic is offering a host of exceptional features and privileges that are specially crafted to cater to the preferences and needs of our female customers with an easy account opening through mobile banking, monthly profit based on Mudarabah account balance and preferential profit rates on financing.

Dhofar Islamic is committed to supporting women in achieving their financial goals. To that end, the Ladies account offers special rates on finances and deposits, ensuring that women can access financial resources on preferential terms, whether it's for personal or business needs.

Mr. Amor Said Al Amri, DGM and Head of Dhofar Islamic Retail Banking stated, “We at Dhofar Islamic believe in the power of diversity and inclusion. The Ladies account represents our commitment to providing women in the Sultanate of Oman with the financial tools and opportunities they deserve. We understand that women have unique financial needs, and we are here to address them."

The ladies account customers will also gain access to exclusive offers on credit cards, including rewards, discounts at partner merchants, and exciting privileges that enhance their lifestyle. Dhofar Islamic’s ladies account offers tailored savings solutions, allowing women to grow their wealth while taking into consideration their unique financial objectives.

This aligns with Dhofar Islamic ongoing mission to serve as a trusted partner in the financial journeys of its female customers. Dhofar Islamic aims to empower women to take control of their finances, make informed choices and achieve their financial aspirations.

Dhofar Islamic’s national wide branch network is growing rapidly. The network also consists of around 350 (ATMs – CDMs – FFMs – MFKs) including Islamic and conventional devices.

For more information about Dhofar Islamic and how to open an account, please visit [www.dhofarislamicbank.com] or call our call center 24/7 on 24775777 for inquiries.