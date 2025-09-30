MUSCAT – Dhofar Islamic, the Islamic banking window of BankDhofar, is positioning itself as a pioneer and leading authority in the underdeveloped space of Waqf (Islamic endowment) development in Oman. By combining financial expertise with strong Shariah governance, the Bank is helping institutions and individuals unlock the full potential of Waqf assets ranging from cash and land to real estate maximizing their impact on society.

Waqf is about preserving assets while using their returns for charitable or social benefit. Yet, in Oman, many Waqf assets remain underutilized due to the absence of structured investment expertise. Dhofar Islamic is bridging this gap by offering innovative, Shariah-compliant solutions that transform dormant assets into sustainable engines of social good.

Unlike the traditional approach of placing donated funds into fixed deposits with limited returns, Dhofar Islamic provides a holistic service model. This spans feasibility studies, asset planning, fund structuring, and project development—ensuring that contributions are deployed in ways that create lasting impact. Whether a piece of land is transformed into a school or healthcare facility, or a cash donation invested in equities or real estate, Dhofar Islamic brings the knowledge, relationships, and ecosystem to deliver meaningful results.

Every structure designed by Dhofar Islamic is vetted by its Shariah board, ensuring compliance with Islamic principles. Contributors set the objectives whether fully charitable or a hybrid model with commercial elements while the Bank develops solutions that safeguard and grow the assets to serve their intended purpose.

Dhofar Islamic goes beyond simply offering financial products. It positions itself as a trusted Shariah-compliant advisor and fund manager, providing end-to-end management of Waqf projects. For example, if a family donates land for an educational institution, Dhofar Islamic identifies suitable developers and operators, structures the financing, and manages the fund sustainably over the long term.

Looking to the future, Dhofar Islamic envisions a transformative role for pooled Waqf contributions in advancing national development goals. With billions of rials’ worth of Waqf assets lying dormant across Oman, the opportunity to channel these resources into education, healthcare, job creation, and inclusive growth is immense.

By combining financial innovation, Shariah governance, and development expertise, Dhofar Islamic is not only delivering compliant financial returns but also reviving the true spirit of Waqf making it a powerful driver of sustainable national progress.