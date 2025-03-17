Dubai, UAE – In a strategic move toward sustainability, Advanced Media, a leading provider of cutting-edge media solutions in the Middle East, has partnered with DHL Express UAE, the global leader in international express logistics, to reduce logistics carbon emission through DHL GoGreen Plus solutions. This initiative aligns with Advanced Media’s commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices.

The agreement was officially signed at Advanced Media’s Dubai headquarters, with Jawad Ouaziz, VP Commercial of DHL Express UAE, and Alaa Al Rantisi, General Manager of Advanced Media, commemorating the beginning of this impactful collaboration.

As part of this partnership, Advanced Media will leverage DHL’s GoGreen Plus service, which enables businesses to reduce their carbon footprint by using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for shipments.

Jawad Ouaziz, VP Commercial of DHL Express UAE, emphasized the significance of the collaboration: “This partnership exemplifies how innovative logistics solutions can contribute to a more sustainable future. With DHL’s GoGreen Plus service, we are empowering Advanced Media to actively reduce its carbon footprint and set a benchmark for sustainability in the media industry.”

Alaa Al Rantisi, General Manager of Advanced Media, added: “Our partnership with DHL’s GoGreen Plus is another important milestone towards Advanced Media’s commitments to carbon reduction and climate action. We hope that this marks the beginning of our sustainable journey together and we serve as an example to other SMEs in the region as well.”

Launched in 2022, DHL’s GoGreen Plus service has become an industry-leading solution that leverages SAF to reduce Scope 3 emissions, the indirect greenhouse gas emissions that occur in the value chain. The program operates on the carbon in setting principle rather than offsetting, with results audited by an independent third-party, ensuring transparency and accountability. As part of this agreement, Advanced Media will receive an SGS certificate confirming the emissions reductions achieved through the initiative.

DHL’s commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 is further reinforced by its broader sustainability efforts, which include the electrification of its delivery fleet, the expansion of SAF use across its aviation network, and the operation of carbon-neutral facilities.

The agreement between Advanced Media and DHL Express UAE represents a milestone in sustainable logistics and media, reinforcing the UAE’s vision for a greener, more environmentally responsible future.