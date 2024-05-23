Consolidated facility streamlines import, export, logistics, and regional distribution

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – DHL Express, the world’s leading express and logistics provider, has further reinforced its stature as a key logistics player in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the grand opening of its state-of-the-art Airport Gateway & Service Centre at Zayed International Airport (AUH). The momentous ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished VIPs and dignitaries who witnessed the official inauguration of this significant infrastructure project.

Situated in the Future Cargo Area of the airport, this US $48.3 million investment spread over 15 years signifies DHL’s latest contribution to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global trade hub. The new facility encompasses an Import & Export Gateway, Service Centre, Logistics Centre, and Road Network with a team of 210 employees.

Commenting on this milestone, Nour Suliman, CEO of DHL Express MENA stated, “The opening of this advanced facility signifies DHL’s unwavering dedication to the UAE and the MENA region. It represents a strategic investment in the future of logistics, reflecting our confidence in the region’s economic potential and our determination to providing innovative logistics solutions that empower businesses of all sizes to flourish in the global marketplace. By establishing a world-class logistics hub in Abu Dhabi, we are not only creating employment and economic opportunities, but also contributing to the development of a more robust and efficient trade infrastructure across the region.”

Wilson Chan, Senior Vice President Freezone Cargo & Logisticsat Abu Dhabi Airports said: “We are delighted to announce the inauguration of the new DHL’s Integrator Airport Hub at the state-of-the-art Zayed International Airport, which is a true demonstration of DHL’s commitment to improving connectivity and efficiency in the air freight industry. This substantial investment reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a vital hub for global logistics and trade, with the airport playing a pivotal role as a catalyst for growth. The incorporation of this advanced facility within the airport enhances the smooth operations and promotion of economic activity and connects Abu Dhabi to the world.”

Spanning a total area of 20,000 square metres, with a built-up area of 10,800 square metres, the facility holds considerable expansion potential of up to 150%. Equipped to serve over 500 customers, the Gateway & Service Centre boasts a processing capacity of 3,600 inbound, outbound, and transit shipments per hour.

The facility significantly streamlines import, export, logistics, and regional distribution. It features a combined import/export gateway with cutting-edge X-ray screening and bonded storage, along with a dedicated Pick-Up & Delivery (PUD) service centre utilising an automated bi-directional conveyor system for efficient sorting and distribution. Meeting TAPA freight security standards, the facility ensures complete safety with advanced security cameras and fire suppression systems.

The Gateway & Service Centre also features a multi-logistics fulfilment and storage centre offering tailored solutions for select clients. Furthermore, it serves as the primary warehouse for DHL’s Middle East Road Network, facilitating efficient bonded cross-dock truck operations connecting the UAE with the neighbouring GCC and Levant countries.

Demonstrating strong adherence to environmental responsibility, the facility also incorporates a rooftop solar panel generating 1.2kWp of green energy that significantly reduces its carbon footprint. This aligns with DHL’s wider ‘Mission2050: Zero Emissions’ goal to reduce its logistics-related emissions to net-zero by 2050. Additionally, eight external electric vehicle (EV) chargers have been installed with provisions for future internal EV charging infrastructure to support the transition to a fully electric fleet.

As highlighted by Mahmood Hajj Hussein, Country Manager of DHL UAE: “This facility directly supports Abu Dhabi’s ambitious plans, particularly its vision to become a leading trade and logistics hub in the region. Encompassing forward-thinking technology, efficient processes, and commitment to sustainability, the new hub aligns perfectly with the Emirate’s strategic goals. By offering a wider range of high-quality logistics services under one roof, the new Gateway & Service Centre not only aims to benefit individual businesses, but also contribute to the overall economic development of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

The strategically located DHL Express Airport Gateway & Service Centre in Abu Dhabi is set to transform regional logistics. With a suite of leading-edge solutions that deliver unrivalled efficiency and prioritise environmental sustainability, the facility empowers businesses to unlock a world of opportunities, propelling them towards a successful future in the global marketplace.

-Ends-

About DHL Express. Excellence. Simply Delivered.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81.8 billion euros in 2023. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.