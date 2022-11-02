The partnership comes as part of the two entities’ efforts to sustain Egypt’s tourism industry through promoting it as a cultural hub

Cairo – For the second consecutive year, DHL Express Egypt partners with Art d’Egypte and acts as the logistics partner tasked with shipping and storing all pieces exhibited during the second edition of the exhibition titled Forever is Now, taking place in the period between October 27 and November 30, 2022. This partnership sees DHL Express Egypt responsible for storing, shipping, and domestically transporting over 200 local and international artworks to be exhibited during the event.



As part of its commitment towards connecting people and improving lives, DHL Express Egypt’s partnerships extend to enhance its cultural and social impact through highlighting Egypt’s strength as a pioneer in the art industry. “Our partnership with Art d’Egypte remains among the top channels through which the company promotes Egypt as a cultural hub and a destination that continues to sustain progress by celebrating its heritage,” Country Manager Ahmed ElFangary expressed the vision behind the second collaboration with the multidisciplinary entity. "We are pleased to extend our partnership with DHL for the second year as we couldn't make this without their support" said Nadine Abdel Ghaffar, Founder of Art d’Egypte.



As part of its responsibility to seamlessly unveil pieces throughout the month-long project, DHL Express Egypt transported an international artwork by English artist Natalie Clark - Spirit of Hathor - to be exhibited at the pyramids on October 29. Moreover, the company also domestically shipped pieces for the “Bastet Project,” an installation containing 90 statues depicting the Egyptian goddess of cats and protection, currently on display at the Radio Cinema as part of the Cairo International Art District, a division of Art d’Egypte’s art experience in Down Town Cairo.



DHL Express Egypt is dedicated to employing practices that reflect a true commitment to society and the environment across its supply chain as well as technical services. Accordingly, ElFangary went on to highlight the company’s holistic clean operation approach saying “in order to ensure we’re delivering a comprehensive service that is in line with our values and global sustainability roadmap, DHL Express Egypt utilizes green alternatives across all processes throughout the project, that includes the use of decarbonization of logistics services and low-carbon technologies.” DHL Egypt focuses on having partnerships that bring awareness to the country’s wealth of historic and creative assets with the purpose of providing innovative logistics solutions that center around art, culture, and sports.