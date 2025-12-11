DHL is investing EUR 24 million to establish a service center in East Cairo’s logistics zone.

The new 13,000-m² facility meets TAPA A safety standards and will improve delivery and pick-up efficiency.

Cairo: DHL Express, the global leader in logistics and express delivery services, is proud to announce a remarkable milestone with the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with YANMU Logistics, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Group, to establish a new state-of-the-art service center in the East Cairo Logistics Park (ECLP) on Suez Road. This pivotal project comes as part of DHL’s broader strategy to expand its infrastructure and strengthen its operational footprint across Egypt, backed by a significant investment of EUR 24 million.

The signing ceremony was held at Hassan Allam Group head office, in the esteemed presence of senior executives from both organizations, including Mr. Abdulaziz Busbate, CEO of DHL Express Middle East and North Africa; Mr. Osama Ibrahim, Country Manager of DHL Express Egypt; Mr. Hisham Nadi, Senior Director Operations of DHL Express Egypt; Ms. Dalia Wahba, CEO of Hassan Allam Utilities; and Mr. Karim Hefzi, COO of Hassan Allam Utilities.

The new facility—set to become DHL’s largest service center in Egypt—covers a built-up area of 11,000 square meters and a total area of 13,000 square meters including service spaces and parking. Designed to meet the highest global safety and security benchmarks (TAPA A), the facility is expected to double DHL’s operational capabilities. It will enable the company to accommodate a larger fleet of vehicles, accelerate delivery and pick-up services, and support its future plans to achieve a 27% increase in business volume by 2035.

This investment not only underscores DHL’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation but also reinforces its role as a leading enabler of connectivity across the region. By leveraging Egypt’s strategic position as Africa’s gateway to the wider region, the new facility will markedly enhance cross-border network efficiency and strengthen DHL's contribution to linking Middle Eastern and African markets with the global markets.

Strategically located near the Ring Road and Suez Road, the new operations center will further enhance delivery accuracy and streamline the logistics experience for customers.

In parallel, DHL Express will also expand its customs clearance facility in the country office at the Cairo International Airport, with additional investments to integrate advanced systems and automated solutions to manage shipments. This aims to improve the speed and efficiency of processing inbound and outbound shipments and enhance overall operational performance.

In this context, Mr. Abdulaziz Busbate, CEO of DHL Express Middle East and North Africa, stated: “Opening the new facility is a strategic step aligned with the growing scale of business in Egypt, reaffirming our commitment to innovation and quality in delivering leading logistics services in Egypt and worldwide. We continuously work on developing our infrastructure and enhancing digital transformation across our systems and operational equipment to provide superior customer experience. This project reflects our confidence in the strength of the local economy and its growing role as a strategic country for trade and logistics in the region.”

From his side, Mr. Karim Hefzi, Chief Operations Officer of Hassan Allam Utilities, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with DHL in establishing this advanced new facility, which supports the company’s expansion plans in Egypt. We are committed to delivering high-quality logistics infrastructure for optimal operational performance. This project reflects our capability to provide advanced logistics solutions that meet market needs and support business growth, reaffirming our commitment to the development of Egypt’s logistics sector.”

It is worth noting that DHL Express continues to expand its operations in Egypt to meet the evolving needs of trade and commerce in the local market. This project is one of the company’s most significant strategic expansion steps, contributing to the development of national logistics infrastructure, supporting economic growth, and enabling wider opportunities for businesses and individuals to benefit from advanced, integrated logistics services.

Media Contact:

Mona Mohamed

Marketing & Communications Manager

DHL Express Egypt

Email: mona.mohamed@dhl.com

About DHL:

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of around EUR 84.2 billion in 2024. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.