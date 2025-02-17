Swiss developer DHG Properties is on track to deliver 430 premium apartments at Helvetia Residences, with 25% of construction completed as scheduled.

Dubai’s growing real estate market resulted in 90% of units sold in less than a year since sales began.

DHG Group’s Chairman of the Board and CEO, Blagoje Antic, visited the construction site in JVC while overseeing plans for the newly announced residential development in Meydan.

Dubai, UAE – DHG Properties, a top-tier real estate company with a distinguished Swiss legacy, continues to make strides on its inaugural Dubai project, Helvetia Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). With construction progress at 25%, the project is well on track for its expected June 2026 handover.

Structural works have reached the 7th level of the building, following the successful completion of the ground floor, three podium parking levels, and the first two apartment floors. Infrastructure installations are carried out simultaneously, while major milestones have been achieved in blockwork, plastering, and interior finishing across multiple levels. In line with DHG’s commitment to delivering Swiss quality, a dedicated team of Swiss specialists is scheduled to come in April 2025 to oversee the project’s execution and ensure every detail reflects the precision and craftsmanship synonymous with the DHG brand.

Helvetia Residences has attracted a diverse mix of local and international buyers, particularly from Europe, which resulted in 90% of the units being sold in less than a year since sales began. This is a strong testament to DHG's track record of developing projects that blend premium Swiss quality and affordable luxury living concepts. The strong sales performance is supported by the sustained investor confidence in Dubai’s off-plan sector, which accounted for over 60% of total property transactions in 2024. With robust infrastructure development and a positive economic outlook, demand for off-plan properties is expected to continue growing throughout 2025.

Blagoje Antić, Chairman of the Board and CEO of DHG Group, commented: "The continued progress at Helvetia Residences reflects our team’s dedication to delivering a landmark project in Dubai. Backed by our Swiss heritage, we remain committed to the highest standards of design, comfort, and functionality—not only for this project but also for our future developments, as we have ambitious growth plans in this market. We are excited about our second development in Meydan Bu Kadra as we continue to bring extraordinary developments for Dubai residents.”

To meet evolving buyer preferences, DHG Properties has recently introduced a new offer of fully furnished apartments at Helvetia Residences. Buyers can now choose from furnishing packages that blend stylish design with ultimate comfort or opt for the still-available alternative of purchasing an unfurnished unit. Additionally, owners of previously purchased apartments now have the option to upgrade with bespoke furniture packages. DHG Properties and Helvetia Residences promise to elevate living standards and provide a contemporary lifestyle in JVC.

