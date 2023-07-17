The off-plan market accounted for 49.6% of the total number of sales transactions and 41.5% of total transaction value during the same month

Dubai property market is forecasted to reach AED 300 billion in sales by end of 2023

Dubai, UAE: DHG Properties, a renowned Swiss property developer with an extensive track record spanning over three decades, announces the launch of its first project in the UAE. With a commitment to excellence and affordability, DHG will look to launch its off-plan sales in September 2023 in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) through its flagship development ‘Helvetia Residences’.

The announcement comes during a time when Dubai’s real estate market has witnessed a 10 year high with AED 30.41 billion worth of transactions recorded in June 2023, according to leading real estate portal Property Finder[1]. 10,419 real estate transactions were also issued during the month, showcasing a 17.78 per cent increase in volume compared to 8,846 in June 2022 and building on the city’s overall growth trajectory, which is expected to witness the biggest price growth in the world by the end of 2023 with total sales reaching AED 300 billion, as per a “Dubai Property Market Forecast for 2023” report[2].

By blending innovative architectural design with meticulous attention to detail, DHG will look to contribute to the city’s prosperous sector through 430 units to be sold in the off-plan market, which has played a key role in the overall growth of the real estate sector, especially in recent months. Sales transactions and total transaction value in the off-plan market accounted for 49.6% and 41.5% respectively in Dubai last month, with the volume of off-plan property sales rising by 46.6% year-on-year, compared to June 2022[3], highlighting the off-plan market as a main catalyst in the city’s booming sector.

Blagoje Antić, Founder and Director of DHG Properties, commented "We are extremely excited to enter the UAE market, which continues to be a key destination for people from all over the world for several reasons, including providing expats with a great balance of an enjoyable lifestyle and strong business opportunities. Through our first development here, we will look to provide the same excellence that we have been providing across Europe for over 30 years and be a part of this prosperous city which continues to amaze us, especially throughout the recent years. JVC is becoming increasingly popular for UAE residents who work around the area, and as such is a great choice to start our journey in the UAE. Through its beautifully designed residential community, immediate access to highways, and affordable pricing, it provides a vibrant living experience for all ages, and is definitely one of the up and coming areas in Dubai.”

DHG Properties’ entry into the UAE market comes at an opportune time, as the country experiences remarkable growth and development. The company aims to contribute to the nation's vision by creating properties that elevate the standard of living, foster sustainable communities, and provide outstanding value for its customers.

About DHG:

DHG Properties is a Swiss property developer with over 30 years of experience in the European market. Led by its Founder and Director, Blagoje Antić, DHG is set to launch its inaugural project in Dubai later this year. Through its introduction to the UAE market, the company is poised to replicate its success and bring its signature touch of excellence to the dynamic and thriving property market in the country.

