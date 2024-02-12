Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi: The DGR are here to provide comprehensive support for the sustainability of Arab heritage in the UAE

Sharjah: The Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, has outlined the vision and strategies the emirate has put in place to strengthen the integration of culture, art and local heritage in its journey of inclusive sustainable development, with leading international organisations.

The meeting organised by DGR for the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) Sharjah Regional Office; the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO); and the Arab Parliament for the Child (APC), also explored global approaches that can be customised to boost Sharjah’s status as a premier destination for cultural events by increasing and regulating investments in the tangible and intangible heritage of Emirati and Arab culture.

Held at the ICCROM headquarters located within the premises of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, the meeting was attended by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR; Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of DGR; Dr salim bin Mohammed Al Malik, Director General of ICESCO; HE Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary-General of APC; Nasir Abdul Karim Al Darmaki, Deputy Director of the ICCROM-Sharjah Regional Office; and a number of DGR international relations representatives.

Building human civilisation

The DGR Chairman highlighted the importance of the international organisations, centres and other global entities dedicated to the preservation of cultural heritage. He commended them for their efforts in boosting investment in any national culture with their expertise in the management and documentation of heritage, arts, literature and human sciences. Sheikh Fahim also lauded the ICCROM’s role in facilitating collaboration and coordination among these entities, in addition to offering essential services, as well as technical and scientific consultations to further enhance the collective efforts in safeguarding cultural heritage worldwide.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi also stated the intention of the DGR to provide comprehensive support for the sustainability of Arab heritage in the UAE. Recognising its position in enhancing cultural and national initiatives built upon the achievements and history of nations, the DGR actively engages in fostering partnerships that contribute to the development of human civilisation.

Robust regional hub for international events

The attendees discussed the fundamentals that govern the operations of International organisation in the emirate at the local and regional levels, in line with supporting Sharjah’s vision and cultural project which relies on the region’s tangible and intangible heritage. The meeting also saw a detailed presentation on ICCROM’s operations in the region. It delved into collaboration as well as knowledge and expertise exchange opportunities between the local and international entities in the emirate.

Exploring relations and joint collaborations

The meeting was held as a DRG delegation was gearing up for an official visit to ICCROM - Rome, Italy, with the aim being to enhance collaboration and partnerships between the two parties, gain insights into the best practices and global standards in the cultural heritage field.

The itinerary programme will comprise meetings and tours that address all aspects of ICCROM’s work in terms of the protection, renovation and promotion of cultural heritage around the world. The visit will also see the delegates discuss ways to further collaboration between ICCROM and the UAE, as well as making the most of their initiatives and projects implemented in the UAE, most importantly - the ICCROM Sharjah Regional Office.

-Ends-