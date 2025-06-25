Dubai: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), in partnership with SHL Middle East, hosted a graduation ceremony for 100 HR professionals from various government entities. These individuals had successfully completed a specialised training program focused on enhancing the capabilities of HR specialists within Dubai Government in the areas of talent management and analytics. The event witnessed participation of officials from DGHR, SHL, and a number of partner government bodies.

The ceremony highlighted the strong collaboration between DGHR and SHL Middle East, which was formed to provide dedicated consulting and training services in the field of human resources. This partnership is aimed at certifying professionals in behavioural competency assessment, strengthening their skills in talent management with the help of advanced technologies and aligning with international best practices.

H.E. Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, stated: "This comprehensive program highlights the Dubai Government’s continuous dedication to developing national talent and empowering them with cutting-edge tools to drive government transformation. It focuses on enhancing the capabilities of government professionals through advanced behavioural competency assessments, ensuring that government entities are prepared to meet future demands. The initiative is closely aligned with the strategic vision of our wise leadership, prioritising investment in human capital, attracting top national talent, and promoting qualitative Emiratisation to build an innovative government equipped to overcome challenges through an efficient work system."

H.E. added: “At DGHR, we take great pride in the achievements of our graduates, who are essential partners in developing a dynamic and innovative government work environment. They embody the highest standards of professional excellence, demonstrating the ability to make meaningful impact through scientifically validated assessment tools and internationally recognised benchmarks. Their contributions play a significant role in fostering a culture of institutional excellence across all areas of government.”

Mohamed Farid, Managing Director of SHL Middle East, said: “We are honoured to enter into a strategic collaboration with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department on this pioneering initiative, which underscores our shared commitment to strengthening government capabilities and promoting data-driven institutional development. Throughout the program, we witnessed a strong enthusiasm from participants to adopt advanced assessment technologies and international best practices, which will result in the continued progress of Dubai Government's transformation efforts.”

“This collaboration reflects our vision as a global leader in talent analytics, where building a smart and innovative government begins with unlocking and harnessing human potential. In line with this vision, we reaffirm our strong commitment to supporting Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by providing government entities with the knowledge, tools, and technologies essential for identifying, developing, and retaining the talent that will drive the economy of the future. We look forward to expanding this partnership through more advanced, results-oriented training programs that will further strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in talent development and administrative excellence,” he added.

Conducted twice a week from April 30 to June 17, 2025, the program brought together employees from 37 government entities, making it one of the most extensive specialised training initiatives in talent management and analytics across Dubai. Participants gained valuable insights into key government competencies, preparing them to help shape a future-ready workforce. Upon meeting the program’s rigorous standards, the graduates also received an internationally accredited certification from the British Psychological Society (BPS).

The event highlighted the success stories and personal experiences of the participants, showcasing the program’s positive impact on their professional growth. It also reaffirmed the strong partnership between the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and SHL to deliver more training initiatives in future. These upcoming programs will focus on equipping government employees with advanced capabilities, promoting greater adaptability and innovation to overcome the challenges of the future.

This initiative aligns with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department’s dedication to advancing the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the UAE Strategy for Talent Attraction and Retention. By building a network of certified professionals trained in behavioural competency assessment through scientific methods, the program strengthens the effectiveness and sustainability of the workforce, playing a key role in increasing the efficiency of human capital across government entities.

