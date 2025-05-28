DGCX to contribute to key initiatives that strengthen regional capital markets

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) has announced its acceptance into the Arab Federation of Capital Market’s (AFCM) Business Development Committee. The appointment reflects DGCX’s expertise in regulatory oversight, risk management and product innovation, reinforcing its position as a leading regional player in derivatives trading and financial market infrastructure.

The AFCM, established in 1978 as the principal body for Arab stock exchanges, plays a critical role in enhancing collaboration and standardising best practices across the region. By joining the Business Development Committee, DGCX will contribute to key initiatives that strengthen regional capital markets, including:

Coordinating operational rules and regulations governing trading across Arab exchanges.

Proposing legislative reforms to support market activity.

Developing strategies to boost trading volumes and liquidity.

Setting strategy to develop business of brokerage and exchange companies.

Encouraging knowledge exchange among Arab exchanges.

Engaging external experts to enhance market development.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DGCX, commented: “DGCX’s appointment to the Business Development Committee of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets underscores our pivotal role in the region’s financial and commodities landscape. As the largest and most diversified derivatives exchange in the Middle East, DGCX brings deep expertise in market innovation, risk management and regulatory alignment. This recognition not only reinforces our commitment to advancing capital markets across the Arab world but also strengthens Dubai’s position as a leading global centre for commodities and financial services.”

DGCX has been an active member of the AFCM and is serving on its Audit & Governance Committee. Already underway with its participation at the AFCM annual conference in Tunisia, the Exchange’s contribution to the Business Development Committee underscores its ongoing commitment to enhancing regional market structures, expanding product offerings and fostering greater collaboration across the region.

This development also elevates the profile of the Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation (DCCC), DGCX’s clearing house, which plays a crucial role in ensuring financial stability and risk mitigation in derivatives trading.

With this strategic step, DGCX reaffirms its leadership in financial markets across the Arab world, contributing to an integrated, transparent and globally competitive regional trading environment.

About DGCX

The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) is the Middle East’s largest digital marketplace where traders manage risk, protect value and grow portfolios. We drive liquidity in the market by offering a broad range of futures and options contracts covering base and precious metals, hydrocarbons, equities and currencies. Our members get the assurance of a highly regulated derivatives trading and clearing platform, which has global credibility and a proven settlement track record.

The DGCX owns and operates the region’s largest and only multi-asset Clearing House –. It is recognised as a licensed Central Clearing-Counterparty (CCP) by SCA, and a 'Recognized Clearing House' (RCH) by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Additionally, the exchange and clearing house is also regulated by the Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA) in the UAE.

Our unique location at the convergence of trade flows, time zones and commerce allow us to seamlessly fill a vital position in the global derivatives landscape, working across any market and geography and providing uninterrupted service with simple and transparent fees, benefitting from the UAE’s progressive regulatory framework.

For more information, please visit: www.dgcx.ae