Promoting Kindness and Empowerment: DFWAC’s focus for the year ahead

Engaging Children through Literature: "The Pencil Who Discovered Itself" reading session marks the beginning of DFWAC's yearly programmes

UAE, Dubai: In celebration of the Month of Reading, observed annually in March, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has hosted a reading session featuring "The Pencil Who Discovered Itself" story. Attended by approximately 30 fifth-grade students, the gathering aimed to promote tolerance and acceptance while boosting children's confidence to combat bullying.

DFWAC kicked off its 2024 event calendar with the "Kindness Makes Us Stronger" program, engaging 120 third-grade students in interactive activities. The 2024 events fall under the umbrella of DFWAC’s broader awareness initiatives designed to promote positive values and strategies to counteract bullying and protect children.

The activities to be held are designed to promote noble values such as tolerance, acceptance of differences, understanding diverse emotions, and enhancing children's self-confidence and self-esteem. DFWAC reaffirmed its commitment to educating children about positive behaviours as a crucial measure to ensure their safety and well-being in a nurturing environment.

H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, stated, "The foundation's upcoming initiatives and events aligns perfectly with the national mandate and international standards for child protection and education. We will spare no effort to provide the best activities that realize our objectives of protecting and caring for children while promoting awareness of positive values such as kindness and empathy."

Al Mansouri emphasized that the foundation's keenness to constantly host reading sessions, including "The Pencil Who Discovered Itself," is intended to underline the significance of reading and foster acceptance among children. It is also to inspire curiosity, encourage the exploration of personal talents, and significantly bolster children's self-esteem and belief in their own skills.

The session highlighted the critical need to nurture children's skills and boost their self-confidence through unique events and activities designed to spark creativity and innovation.

DFWAC affirmed that it will continue to design content that helps children uncover their talents and enhance their cognitive and emotional capacities. Moreover, DFWAC prioritizes instilling the values of mutual respect and appreciation for cultural and social diversity, which are integral part of its mission and sustainable strategy.

Through a wide range of educational and recreational initiatives, activities, and events, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children seeks to address negative behaviours, raise awareness among children, and promote positive values. The foundation’s target group includes children, parents, and specialists alike, with the overarching goal of fostering a safer and more supportive society for all children.

