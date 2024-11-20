Abu Dhabi, UAE: Deyaar Development PJSC, a leading property developer in the UAE, has announced the complete sell-out of RIVAGE—its latest and first residential project in Abu Dhabi. Located on the prestigious Al Reem Island in the Abu Dhabi emirate, the rapid sell-out reflects the overwhelming demand from both investors and homebuyers. The sales event attracted exceptional attendance, underscoring the strong interest in the project.

This exciting addition to Deyaar's portfolio is poised to significantly contribute to the economic growth of Abu Dhabi.

The project, which features a diverse range of residential options, has been designed to cater to both investors seeking lucrative opportunities and families looking for a vibrant community to call home.

With its strategic location and state-of-the-art amenities, the development has captured the interest of a wide demographic, ensuring a sustainable and thriving environment.

Deyaar remains committed to its mission of creating innovative and sustainable projects that not only meet the needs of the community but also foster economic growth in the region.

About Deyaar

Deyaar Development PJSC is a leading real-estate developer and real-estate services company, headquartered in Dubai. Since its establishment in 2002, the company has registered exponential growth to become an industry leader in the region, with a share capital of AED4.38 billion.

Deyaar is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the development of the region's property landscape. The company’s in-depth market intelligence, world-class services, and unrivalled property management support for communities across diverse portfolios have firmly consolidated its pioneering status in the region’s real estate landscape.

Combining excellence with a vision to create natural living environments while placing customers at the core of its strategies, Deyaar serves as a one-stop real estate solutions provider. Under this profile, its scope includes the delivery of end-to-end property development and property management services across the UAE.

Deyaar provides facility management services for its portfolio of commercial and residential units. The company spearheads an association management team to ensure the wellbeing of Deyaar’s homeowners as a key priority. Deyaar complies with the escrow legislation and relevant property laws in the UAE, and it is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority under reference number 15/07.

