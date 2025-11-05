Deyaar YTD Sep’25 Financial Highlights:

Profit after tax for YTD Sep’25 recorded a 23.7% YoY increase, reaching AED 406.4 million, up from AED 328.5 million in YTD Sep’24.

The profit before tax posted 22.1% increase to AED 425.7 million from AED 348.8 million in YTD Sep’24.

Total revenue reached AED 1,447 million, a 39.1% increase compared to AED 1,040.5 million in the same period last year.

Earnings per share rose 24.2% to 9.33 fils, up from 7.51 fils in YTD Sep’24.

Property development revenue achieved a 46.4% YoY increase, reaching AED 1,196 million.

Other business segments’ revenue grew 12.2% to AED 251 million, compared to YTD Sep’24.

Total assets reflected 12.3% growth, reaching AED 7,591 million, up from AED 6,758 million in YTD Sep’24.

Key Metrics YTD Sep ’25 YTD Sep ’24 Change YoY (%) Profit after tax AED 406.4 million AED 328.5 million +23.7% Profit Before Tax AED 425.7 million AED 348.8 million +22.1% Total Revenue AED 1,447.0 million AED 1,040.5 million +39.1% Earnings Per Share 9.33 fils 7.51 fils +24.2% Property-Development Revenue AED 1,196.0 million 816.8 million +46.4% Other Business Segments Revenue AED 251.0 million 223.7 million +12.2% Total Assets AED 7,591 million AED 6,758 million +12.3%

Dubai, UAE: Deyaar Development PJSC (Deyaar), a leading real estate developer and service provider in Dubai, today announced its financial results for the nine-month period ending 30 September 2025, showcasing consistent growth driven by successful project delivery and strategic expansion.

Strong Year-To-Date Results

Deyaar reported a profit of AED 406.4 million for YTD Sep’25, reflecting a 23.7% YoY increase from AED 328.5 million in the same period last year. Profit before tax stood at AED 425.7 million, up 22.1% from AED 348.8 million, while total revenue reached AED 1,447 million, a 39.1% YoY increase driven by strong sales across its property development portfolio and growth in other business lines. Earnings per share rose 24.2% to 9.33 fils, compared to 7.51 fils in YTD Sep’24.

In addition, revenue from property development surged 46.4%, driven by the successful progress of key projects, while other business segments contributed AED 251 million, a 12.2% rise compared to YTD Sep’24. Deyaar’s balance sheet remains robust, with recorded total assets growing by 12.3%, reaching AED 7,591 million from AED 6,758 million in YTD Sep’24, reflecting ongoing investments in strategic landbanks and asset quality enhancement.

Commenting on the results, Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, said:

Deyaar’s performance highlights our strategic direction and commitment to long-term growth. These figures showcase our successful approach in developing communities that resonate with a diverse range of investors and residents, our robust revenue growth and strong profit margins are attributable to our strategic initiatives and disciplined execution. This is evidenced by our recent developments, including Downtown Residences and the final phase of the Park Five community in Dubai, alongside AYA Beachfront Residences in Umm Al Quwain. These projects not only highlight our commitment to delivering premium quality assets, but also reflect our proactive approach to aligning with dynamic market demands and optimizing our investment portfolio.

Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the remainder of 2025, confident in our ability to reach our growth objectives, and uphold our commitments to investors and partners. We are also focused on maintaining profitability and strategically launching selective projects that meet our customers’ evolving needs.

Beyond the figures, the fundamentals of the market are solid, supported by the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the 2040 Urban Master Plan. The UAE continues to showcase strong economic performance, bolstered by a thriving non-oil sector, robust foreign direct investment, strategic diversification, and increased oil production.

Significant Milestones & Remarkable Developments

Downtown Residences, one of the UAE’s tallest vertical residential communities, was launched recently, marking Deyaar’s well-timed entry into the high-rise, ultra-luxury residential segment. Soaring to a height of 445 meters across more than 110 floors, it is the company’s tallest and most ambitious project to date and is set to become a new architectural icon in the heart of Dubai, with completion scheduled for Q4 2030.

Following the successful launch of the Park Five community at Dubai Production City last year, Deyaar continued the momentum with the launch of its final phase in YTD Sep’25, with project completion targeted for December 2027.

The company also made its debut in Umm Al Quwain with AYA Beachfront Residences, a luxury and wellness-focused residential development. The project is recognized among the TOP 100 Luxury Residences of the World. Aya redefines coastal living with 442 residences blending modern architecture, nature-driven planning, and resort-style amenities—all while prioritizing sustainability.

These latest projects demonstrate the company’s strong position as a key player in the UAE’s dynamic real estate sector.

Commitment to Sustainable Growth

Deyaar continues its commitment to sustainable growth and leadership in the UAE real estate market. With the handover of our Amalia project in Al Furjan underway, the company is on track to deliver approximately 2,000 units this year. The handover of other projects, including Regalia in Business Bay, is set to conclude before the year ends. These milestones reflect its strategic focus on excellence in the real estate sector and reinforce its dedication to enhancing value for our stakeholders.

About Deyaar

Deyaar Development PJSC is a leading real-estate developer and real-estate services company, headquartered in Dubai. Since its establishment in 2002, the company has registered exponential growth to become an industry leader in the region, with a share capital of AED4.38 billion.

Deyaar is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the development of the region's property landscape. The company’s in-depth market intelligence, world-class services, and unrivalled property management support for communities across diverse portfolios have firmly consolidated its pioneering status in the region’s real estate landscape.

Combining excellence with a vision to create natural living environments while placing customers at the core of its strategies, Deyaar serves as a one-stop real estate solutions provider. Under this profile, its scope includes the delivery of end-to-end property development and property management services across the UAE.

Deyaar provides facility management services for its portfolio of commercial and residential units. The company spearheads an association management team to ensure the wellbeing of Deyaar’s homeowners as a key priority. Deyaar complies with the escrow legislation and relevant property laws in the UAE, and it is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority under reference number 15/07.

Media Contact:

Inass Msaidi

PR & Communications

inassm@deyaar.ae

Gambit Communications

Showkat Rather

Senior Account Manager

​​​​​​​Showkat@gambit.ae