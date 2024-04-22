DUBAI, United Arab Emirates:– Dubai-based Dex Squared, a pioneering hotel management firm, and international hospitality management group Absolute Hotel Services (AHS) have signed a strategic agreement to form a joint venture in the Middle East and Africa. The new entity, AHS Middle East & Africa (AHS MEA), will operate new AHS-branded properties across the region.

The collaboration combines Dex Squared’s unparalleled regional expertise and innovative management approach with AHS’s established portfolio of brands, including Eastin Grand Hotels & Resorts, Eastin Hotels, Resorts & Residences, Eastin Estates, U Hotels & Resorts, and the Absolute Collection. Headquartered in Dubai, AHS MEA will identify and develop branded hotel and golf course projects.

“We are excited to join forces with AHS to bring their acclaimed hotel brands to our part of the world," said Kevork Deldelian, Dex Squared’s CEO and Managing Director of AHS MEA. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of setting a new benchmark for hospitality excellence and represents a significant step in our growth and diversification strategy.”

Jonathan Wigley, CEO of AHS and President of AHS MEA, commented: “This joint venture is a milestone in our strategic plan to expand AHS’s footprint in the Middle East and Africa. Dex Squared’s local expertise, combined with our brand portfolio and operational capabilities, creates a powerful platform for growth.”

AHS MEA aims to sign and operate 20 branded hotels and five golf/country clubs within the next three to five years, targeting both well-established and high-potential destinations.

ABOUT DEX SQUARED

Dex Squared is a hospitality management company based in Dubai and known for its innovative approach and commitment to excellence. With deep knowledge of the Middle East and African markets, Dex Squared specializes in the development, operation, and management of hotels, resorts, residences, and restaurants, offering the entire spectrum of hospitality management services.

For more information, visit www.dexsquared.com.

ABOUT AHS

AHS is among Asia's fastest-growing hospitality management and branding companies, with an expanding portfolio of hotels, resorts, and serviced residences. Headquartered in Bangkok, AHS has offices in Asia and Europe. In addition to its hotel brands covering the luxury to economy segments, AHS also includes Absolute Golf Services and is the exclusive operator of Travelodge in Thailand.

For more information, visit www.absolutehotelservices.net.

*Source: AETOSWire

contact:

Panos Deldelian

panos.deldelian@dexsquared.com