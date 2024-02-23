Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Innovation Centre, in cooperation with the Gulf Renewable Energy Lab, organised an intensive training on the basic factors that play a decisive role in ensuring the development and delivery of a renewable energy project in accordance with global best practices in the renewable energy sector. The training course is part of DEWA’s professional certification programmes and training courses that aim to expand and promote clean and renewable energy projects and accelerate the energy transition. Graduates of the programme received the ‘Financial Modelling & Analysis of Renewable Energy Projects’ international certificate.

The training attracted holders of a bachelor’s degree or a diploma in mechanical/electrical engineering or other engineering fields, and professionals with university degrees in finance who specialise in project financing and evaluation of renewable energy projects. Participants gained the necessary skills and confidence to develop a comprehensive financial model for planning, investments and financial analysis of renewable energy projects.

“We support the development of the clean and renewable energy sector as well as strengthening the skills and knowledge of experts and the youth while focusing on developing National talents. We ain to empower Emiratis to be active contributors in anticipating and shaping the future of renewable energy and involve them in the path of sustainable development. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. The Innovation Centre, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, is an educational platform that hosts events, conferences, seminars, and workshops. It is a global incubator for innovations in clean energy and knowledge sharing through its robust and constructive partnerships with universities, corporations, and startups. The centre is equipped with the latest renewable and clean energy technologies. It provides a range of interactive scientific experiments, making it an ideal destination for those interested in expanding their knowledge and technical and practical expertise in clean and renewable energy,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“The Gulf Renewable Energy Lab plays a major role in supporting the transition to renewable energy through knowledge localisation initiatives and being an incubator of research, development, and innovation programmes. The lab is the largest and the most modern centre for renewable energy in the Middle East and North Africa. The GCC countries, represented by The GCC Interconnection Authority, have established the lab to develop the energy mix and localise the testing, inspection, and consultancy services. We are proud of our partnership with DEWA to promote efforts that enable the GCC youth in this sector, build a knowledge-based economy, and enhance local content,” said Saeed Abubaker Belhaddad, General Manager, Gulf Renewable Energy Lab.