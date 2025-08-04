Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has revealed that DEWA’s electricity transmission network projects now exceed AED 7.6 billion in value. He further noted that DEWA commissioned four 132 kV substations with a conversion capacity of 450 megavolt-amperes during the first half of 2025, at a cost of AED 725 million. These projects included the extension of 228km of transmission cables.

Al Tayer explained that DEWA is currently building 49 new 132 kV substations and two 400 kV substations. DEWA is also inviting main contractors to submit proposals for the implementation of 11 new 132 kV transmission substations. Over the next three years, DEWA intends to issue new tenders to establish more than 57 additional 132 kV substations and to extend 160km of underground transmission cables.

“In line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we continue to develop an integrated and advanced energy infrastructure that enhances the efficiency and reliability of the electricity transmission and distribution network in Dubai to meet the increasing demand for energy in the emirate and keep pace with population and economic growth. This supports the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Social Agenda 33 to develop a truly optimal city with an exceptional quality of life. In our projects, we adopt the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which have contributed to achieving 100% reliability and availability in the power transmission system and a ‘best-in-class’ rating among global utilities since 2018,” said Al Tayer.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, explained that the new substations serve different areas, including two in Al Yalayis 5 to meet the energy needs of citizens’ housing projects, as well as substations in Hatta and Warsan 4. He noted that the total number of DEWA’s electricity transmission substations reached 391 by the end of the first half of 2025, including 27 substations at 400 kV and 364 at 132 kV.

The implementation and commissioning of these projects required more than 4.5 million working hours using the latest internationally approved digital technologies. This aligns with DEWA’s efforts to enhance digital transformation across all its services and operations, and its drive to provide innovative, high-quality services that meet the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency and safety.

DEWA has awarded contracts to build 10 new 132 kV substations in several areas in Dubai, including Al Barsha South 2, Business Bay, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Airport City, Nad Al Sheba 1 and Wadi Al Safa 5, at a total cost of AED 1.1 billion. DEWA has also awarded projects to extend 132 kV cables to connect the new main substations to the main electricity transmission network, with a total length of 60.6km and a total cost of AED 288 million.