Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Assessment and Development Centre (A&DC) continues to meet the requirements of the international ISO certificate (10667-1:2020) for assessment service delivery. This is in line with DEWA’s continuous efforts to invest in human resources and support Emiratisation. This achievement enhances DEWA’s leadership and excellence worldwide, considering only a few organisations worldwide have obtained this certificate. In 2020, DEWA obtained the previous version of the certificate (10667-1:2011). It was the first organisation in the Middle East to obtain this certificate for assessment service delivery.



The A&DC assesses and develops human resources, supporting DEWA’s strategy for smart transformation in all procedures for selecting the best-qualified staff. This supports DEWA’s vision to be a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050.

“We are working according to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to improve the capabilities of the government work system in Dubai. We are keen to consolidate the well-being in the workplace and create a positive, flexible, and motivational work environment, to increase the happiness of all employees. We spare no effort to empower Emiratis with the necessary tools and skills to keep pace with the rapid changes, and encourage them to innovate, create, and plan ahead. This helps them become active partners in anticipating and shaping the future. DEWA is one of the largest government organisations that attract citizens, and it is also one of the largest government organisations in the UAE that is keen on recruiting, qualifying, and developing national calibre. There are 3,388 male and female employees at DEWA in various positions, with 1,889 employees in technical positions,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.



“The A&DC plays a fundamental role in supporting the human resources operations of DEWA. Since its launch in 2016, the Centre has evaluated 3,447 candidates for various vacancies at DEWA, in addition to evaluating 1,437 students who applied for scholarships offered by DEWA, and 2,639 employees of various job grades had their performance evaluated for improvement. The Centre is currently evaluating the behavioural and technical competencies of DEWA, in addition to determining the level of current candidates within these competencies to ensure an objective and fair assessment that reflects employee performance and supports DEWA’s strategic objectives,” said Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA.



The Centre includes several professional psychologists and internationally recognised and qualified Emirati staff. This contributes to raising the level of accuracy and competency in the transparent selection of candidates.



