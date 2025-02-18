The portable containers will serve as an onsite service station, pick up and loaner tools collection point and first-hand access to latest tools

DEWALT plans to install up to 10 portable jobsite containers across key projects in KSA and UAE

The space will also be used to organize product demonstrations and trainings

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: As the construction sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region experience unprecedented growth, there is a strong emphasis on enhancing productivity and efficiency. With the aim to augment production capacity and offer easy access to tools to avoid downtime, DEWALT has introduced and installed its first state-of-the-art portable jobsite containers in Riyadh, with plans to establish up to 10 containers across key projects in KSA and UAE. Poised to become indispensable assets in the evolving construction landscape and provide a seamless experience for partners, the portable containers will serve, among other benefits, as an onsite service station to offer immediate tool repairs and allow easy access to purchase essential tools and last-minute accessories.

According to the Construction Landscape Review – H1 2024, Riyadh accounted for nearly 40 per cent of existing construction contracts in Saudi Arabia, valued at nearly US$54 billion. Continuing the optimistic growth trajectory from last year, the Kingdom’s total construction output value in 2025 is expected to hit US$150 billion, as projected by analysts at Knight Frank.

In the broader GCC region, the construction market is projected to grow from US$177 billion in 2025 to US$226 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of over 5 per cent during the forecast period.

Such robust growth is also underlined by challenges, such as unexpected changes in budget, tight deadlines and project complexities. According to a study by HKA, overruns add 83 percent to average project timelines in the Middle East.

Given the volume of construction anticipated to take place in the region, DEWALT’s portable jobsite containers offers partners a suite of features tailored to meet the dynamic needs of modern construction sites, such as:

Onsite Tools Service Station : Immediate repairs to minimize jobsite downtime, ensuring tools are always in optimal working condition.

: Immediate repairs to minimize jobsite downtime, ensuring tools are always in optimal working condition. Pick-Up Point for Tool Servicing : Streamlined drop-off and collection process to save time and enhance convenience.

: Streamlined drop-off and collection process to save time and enhance convenience. Point of Sale for Tools and Accessories : Easy access to essential tools and accessories, perfect for last-minute needs on the jobsite.

: Easy access to essential tools and accessories, perfect for last-minute needs on the jobsite. Loaner Tools Pick-Up Point : Reliable replacement tools during servicing to keep projects running without delays.

: Reliable replacement tools during servicing to keep projects running without delays. Dedicated Area for Product Demonstrations and Training : Hands-on learning experiences for teams to stay updated with the latest techniques and innovations.

: Hands-on learning experiences for teams to stay updated with the latest techniques and innovations. Secure Storage for Tools and Accessories : Organized and safe onsite equipment storage, simplifying inventory management.

: Organized and safe onsite equipment storage, simplifying inventory management. Latest Products on Display : Opportunity to explore and test cutting-edge tools, experiencing innovation firsthand before purchasing.

: Opportunity to explore and test cutting-edge tools, experiencing innovation firsthand before purchasing. Access to DEWALT Care: A comprehensive warranty package for free service, faster turnaround time and loaner tools

Commenting on the portable containers, Vivien Luttenschlager, Commercial Director, Stanley Black and Decker said: “Economic expansion and population growth has fueled the roadmap for future urban planning and development. As leaders in the construction industry, our goal is to empower our partners and the larger industry with innovative solutions to help optimize their resources and streamline workflows. Through these containers, we will be able to add another layer of efficiency, safety and reduce downtime on the jobsites, ensuring that workers and their teams always have access to tools and professional trainings.”