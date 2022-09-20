Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has signed a partnership agreement with Dutch startup Desolenator BV, to build a sustainable, carbon-neutral water purification and desalination system based on solar thermal energy. The innovative design is intended to be 100% reliant on solar energy at a target Levelized Cost of potable water production to be less than US$0.02 per litre.

As per the agreement, a pilot water desalination plant has been installed at the Jebel Ali Power Plant and Desalination Complex, with a production capacity of minimum 1,000 litres of potable water per day. The collaboration is part of DEWA’s participation in the Dubai Future Accelerators (DFA) programme, one of the initiatives under Dubai Future Foundation. DFA is the largest accelerator programme in the world.

“We are working to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a global model for clean energy and green economy by adopting the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and disruptive technologies. DEWA’s production capacity of desalinated water is currently 490 MIGD. According to DEWA’s strategy, 100% of Dubai’s production of desalinated water in 2030 will come from a mixture of clean energy, which combines renewable energy sources and waste heat, which will make Dubai exceed the globally defined target regarding the use of clean energy in water desalination,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer noted that the step is in line with the DEWA’s continuous efforts to find proactive, pioneering, sustainable and innovative solutions for water desalination. Such efforts include establishing partnerships with startups utilising research and development to provide potable water using innovative and sustainable solutions. DEWA also provides its technical expertise to assess and analyse new research and development opportunities. The partnership with Desolenator also supports DEWA’s efforts to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Al Tayer praised the role of the DFA in supporting constructive public-private partnerships to anticipate and shape the future. Al Tayer noted that DEWA encourages startups to develop innovative solutions in the energy and water sectors. This is part of its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation, and its strategy to support innovation as a model for developing practical solutions that contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and global efforts to counter the effects of climate change and global warming.

“We are delighted to have built a fruitful relationship with DEWA, who has been a fantastic partner in supporting the deployment of this plant. To address the global water and climate crisis, we need new forms of collaboration between innovators and organisations. DEWA has shown the vision and support that stands as a great example for the world. Desolenator strives to create partnerships that support futuristic thinking,” said William Janssen, CEO of Desolenator.