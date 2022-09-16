Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) recorded a growth in the number of smart water meters by 73.6% between 2018 and 2022. The number of smart meters increased from 566,214 meters in August 2018 to 983,185 meters in August 2022, designed according to the highest technical standards. DEWA has a secure and automated infrastructure to manage meter data. Automating meter readings helps customers receive instant information on their consumption patterns and effectively manage, monitor and control their consumption proactively anytime, anywhere. This also allows customers to promptly detect and fix water leakages to reduce waste. This sustains natural resources and preserves the environment.

“We support the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the happiest and smartest city in the world. Smart meters are the backbone of the smart grid, and one of the pillars of our digital transformation. They raise operational efficiency and reduce losses. DEWA has more than two million smart electricity and water meters in Dubai. DEWA’s Smart Meters Analysis and Diagnosis Centre monitors the smart meters remotely every 15 minutes. The smart grid is an integral part of DEWA’s strategy to develop state-of-the-art infrastructure for managing facilities and services according to smart and integrated systems using disruptive technologies and Fourth Industrial Revolution applications such as Artificial Intelligence (AI); Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs); Blockchain; Internet of Things (IoT), and others. It is a major pillar in the success of smart cities. It also ensures continuity and availability of services around the clock,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Smart meters help customers benefit from the Smart Living initiative launched by DEWA to help customers make smart decisions and adopt a responsible and sustainable lifestyle. The initiative has several features, including the Smart Living dashboard, which enables customers to monitor their consumption and obtain annual, monthly and daily consumption reports. ‘My Sustainable Living Programme’ enables customers to compare their consumption with that of similar homes and the Self-Assessment tool includes a survey on electricity and water usage for customers to assess their consumption. DEWA also provides the High-Water Usage Alert under the Smart Response initiative to help customers detect leakages in water connections after the meter.