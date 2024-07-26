Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised 61 training courses and awareness sessions on occupational health and safety during the first half of 2024, with the participation of 2,110 male and female employees from various divisions. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to enhance the expertise of its employees in various aspects of occupational health and safety.

“We are dedicated to effectively implementing quality, health, safety, and environmental management systems according to the highest international standards. We strive to cultivate a culture of occupational safety and health among all employees, enabling them to keep pace with the latest developments in this field. This is part of our responsibility towards our employees, customers, and the employees of suppliers and contractors who work on DEWA’s projects. Additionally, we are committed to providing our services according to the highest standards of quality, efficiency, availability, and reliability,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“We offer the best training and awareness programmes to enhance the safe work environment and raise health and safety standards across all DEWA’s projects and operations. This contributes to achieving employees’ happiness and enhances productivity and quality,” said Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA.

In addition to the training courses, DEWA organises many events and awareness activities throughout the year. These include Public Health and Safety Week, Internal Health and Safety Week, Contractor Health and Safety Awareness Day, and other activities and events aimed at improving the health and safety systems of human resources. Employees who complete the training provided by DEWA staff are awarded certificates in occupational health and safety.

