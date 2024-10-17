Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has issued the first two Independent Charge Point Operator (CPO) licences for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Dubai to Tesla and UAEV. This milestone falls under DEWA’s newly launched comprehensive Regulatory and Licensing Framework for the development and operation of EV charging infrastructure in the Emirate of Dubai. The framework is designed to address current and future needs and represents a significant step towards supporting green mobility and achieving Dubai’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. It promotes the resilient development of infrastructure to accommodate the growing demand for EVs, while ensuring a seamless and safe experience for users.

At a special event held by DEWA during GITEX Global 2024, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, presented the operating licences to HE Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Chairman of UAEV; and Mottie Benhamou, Market Leader – Tesla UAE. Other officials were present.

“DEWA has always been at the forefront of supporting the transition towards electric vehicles, in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership to promote sustainable green mobility. In 2014, DEWA pioneered the region's first public EV charging infrastructure. The new comprehensive regulatory and licensing framework for the development and operation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the Emirate furthers the collaboration between the public and private sectors. It addresses the rising demand for more EV charging stations according to the highest global standards, to keep pace with the increase in electric vehicles in Dubai and the UAE,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer emphasised that the comprehensive regulatory framework reflects DEWA’s commitment to facilitating private sector participation in advancing sustainability and reducing emissions in the mobility sector. It also encourages investment in green mobility infrastructure in Dubai, contributing to enhanced quality of life, the innovative use of clean energy, and achieving a balance between economic growth and environmental protection.

His Excellency Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Chairman of UAEV, said: “We are happy to see the UAE’s EV market growing steadily as we plan to increase the share of electric and hybrid vehicles to 50% of total vehicles on our roads by 2050. To achieve this goal, UAEV is committed to promoting green transportation by expanding the national infrastructure for charging electric vehicles across the Emirates. UAEV is proud to be one of the first receivers of the Independent CPO licences for EV charging stations in Dubai. This will help us achieve our mission of decarbonizing the transport sector and making EVs more appealing to consumers.”

Mottie Benhamou, Market Leader – Tesla UAE, said: “Tesla’s mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy aligns with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 strategy. By expanding access to efficient and innovative charging solutions, Tesla supports the country's efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and promotes the adoption of electric vehicles.”

