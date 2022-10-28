Dubai, UAE: In conjunction with Cyber Security Month, which is observed in October every year, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has added a new channel to raise awareness among its employees about the importance of information security to enhance their skills in facing cyber challenges and threats. In addition to internal bulletins, emails and participation in training courses, employees can now learn about ways to manage cyber security risks through the “Smart Office” app.

“DEWA is committed to achieving the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure full readiness for all the challenges that technology poses as well as the opportunities it provides. This comes amid the profound technological development as well as the accelerated growth in smart transformation and using the Internet of Things (IoT). DEWA adopts an integrated framework to ensure cyber security within a governance framework that is constantly updated in line with the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy and the National Cyber Security Strategy. At DEWA, we provide integrated protection against electronic security risks, and support innovation in the cyberspace, thus consolidating the position of Dubai as the safest city in cyberspace, and making it a benchmark for smart cities,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA has made significant advances in the systematic and effective development of its enterprise risk management strategy and has formed a high-level crisis management committee since 2008. DEWA established the first cyber defence centre across Dubai Government to predict threats ahead of time and conduct any required preventive procedures to protect data, by monitoring our services and technical assets around the clock, handling incidents with care and limiting the effects of potential threats. This supports us in providing electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability and efficiency. DEWA also adopts the Information Security Regulation (ISR) of the Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC). In 2021, DEWA scored 100% in DESC’s KPI and maintains a score of 5/5 in the Monthly DESC cyber index,” added Al Tayer.

DEWA is proactive in adopting the highest international standards in information security, and agile governance. It strives to manage potential risks that threaten information security by following an effective corporate policy for information security. DEWA has received the ISO 27001:2013, which is the highest international standard in information security management. DEWA has extended the standard implementation to include all its divisions, departments and operations.