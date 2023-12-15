Dubai, UAE: As part of its social responsibility, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) plays an integral role in supporting biodiversity and preserving the environment and terrestrial and marine habitats. DEWA continuously launches awareness and environmental campaigns that aim to include all members of society in efforts to protect precious natural resources, plant more trees, and encourage the use of digital channels and green transport. DEWA promotes the adoption of a responsible lifestyle by following sustainable practices. These include enhancing the efficiency of electricity and water consumption, limiting waste, reducing the consumption of plastic materials, and reusing and recycling plastic.

“We are working to consolidate the leadership of the UAE in climate action and biodiversity, as the UAE is one of the first countries in the region to pay great attention to protecting the environment and addressing the consequences of climate change by adopting green policies and launching pioneering initiatives in this vital sector, in addition to taking measures to address the root causes of plastic pollution and promote the transition towards a circular economy. Our commitment to sustainability is an extension of the legacy of the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and in support of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for smart investment in our natural wealth to create a sustainable future for generations to come.



We are keen to achieve the environmental, social, and economic aspects of sustainability, to support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050, and the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030. DEWA is committed to strengthening the position of the UAE on the indicators of achieving the global sustainable development goals, and supporting its efforts to be one of the first countries in the world to achieve Net-Zero. This is especially important in the Year of Sustainability in the UAE under the theme ‘Today for Tomorrow’, during which the country hosted COP28 at Expo City Dubai. This also reflects the growing awareness of the correlation between the world’s climate and its biodiversity,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA’s efforts have contributed to reducing net carbon dioxide emissions in Dubai by 19% in 2022 compared to 2010.

“Climate change impacts food production and security. Technologies that help make existing methods more efficient and resilient, as well as technologies that provide novel ways of producing food sustainably, are urgently needed. Solutions promoting biodiversity so ecosystems can function accordingly are of increasing importance. DEWA has demonstrated great leadership in championing the cause in the World Green Economy Summit 2023, bringing experts from all fields to deliberate on actionable strategies for policymakers and public & private sectors,” said Carrie Chan, Co-Founder and CEO of Avant Meats.

Environmental awareness campaigns

DEWA launches awareness campaigns around the year to share tips and guidelines on adopting a responsible and sustainable lifestyle among all segments of society. The campaigns include lectures, workshops, contests, and interactive shows with DEWA’s cartoon characters, Noor and Hayat, that represent electricity and water, to introduce children and the new generation to ways to preserve the environment.

DEWA also organised four campaigns in 2023, in cooperation with the Emirates Marine Environmental Group, to clean the beach and plant mangroves at the Jebel Ali Marine Sanctuary. DEWA realises the importance of mangrove trees to preserve biodiversity, especially in the marine ecosystem. These campaigns support national goals to promote the sustainability of mangrove forests by planting 100 million mangrove trees in the UAE by 2030.

The campaigns collect tonnes of algae and seaweed from the shores of the reserve that is used for scientific research to study marine environments. Seaweed is a valuable resource that can be used as organic fertilisers, reducing the use of artificial fertilisers. It can also be processed for biofuel and other applications.

The campaigns saw the participation of hundreds of DEWA employees and their families, as well as employees from some of DEWA’s subsidiaries, and students from DEWA Academy. The campaigns contributed to enhancing water quality and the marine habitat within the sanctuary, which is one of the most important sanctuaries in Dubai.

Smart Living

Through its Smart Living initiative, DEWA enables customers to effectively manage their electricity and water consumption. The initiative includes features like the Smart Living dashboard, which allows customers to monitor their consumption and obtain annual, monthly, and daily consumption reports. ‘My Sustainable Living Programme’ allows customers to compare their consumption with those of similarly efficient homes in their area and get customised tips. The Self-Assessment tool includes a survey for customers to assess their consumption. After completing the assessment, customers receive a detailed report on their usage. DEWA also provides the High-Water Usage Alert to help customers detect leakages in water connections after the meter. The service sends instant notifications to customers if the smart meter system detects any unusual increase in consumption.

Machines for recycling plastic bottles and aluminium cans

In line with its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050, DEWA has provided smart machines to recycle plastic bottles and aluminium cans in some of its buildings. DEWA currently has two smart recycling machines in its head office and Warsan office. This initiative supports the circular economy model and its applications across its various divisions. Since the smart recycling machines were installed in October 2022 and until the end of October 2023, more than 570 employees have recycled over 430,000 plastic bottles and aluminium cans, equivalent to 6,483 kgs of plastic. The recycled materials wove their way into T-shirts and other items, courtesy of a local company deploying sustainable manufacturing solutions.

Digital transformation

DEWA supports Dubai’s progress in leading the future by reworking the traditional concepts of work mechanisms to suit the rapid global changes through Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA. DEWA utilises the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and disruptive technologies and provides all its services around the clock through its website and smart app. DEWA provides high-quality and advanced digital services, and innovates channels that ensure continuous improvement of its processes and procedures. By the end of October 2023, adoption of DEWA’s smart services had reached 99.20%, and DEWA’s customers had conducted over 11 million digital transactions.