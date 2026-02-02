Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), in collaboration with SEE Institute, organised a training programme titled ‘Empowering DEWA Employees for a Sustainable Future’. The programme aimed to enhance employees' awareness and knowledge of the best international practices and practical skills in key sustainability areas, including the circular economy, utility management and net-zero strategies for utilities.

“In line with the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, we provide innovative tools, programmes and initiatives for our employees to enhance their knowledge of climate action and support sustainable economic, environmental and social development. DEWA’s employees are the cornerstone of achieving our vision to be a globally leading sustainable and innovative corporation committed to achieving net zero by 2050, as well as advancing our Circular Economy Strategy by promoting more efficient and sustainable use of resources, said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

The intensive two-day training programme featured awareness sessions and interactive workshops designed to strengthen employees’ role in promoting alignment with global sustainability standards. Participants were introduced to the latest emerging trends shaping the future of utility management, methods for assessing renewable energy sources and integrating them effectively into utility grids, circular economy practices for optimal resource utilisation, energy efficiency and decarbonisation technologies to reduce carbon emissions, as well as the use of digital technologies to accelerate sustainability.

