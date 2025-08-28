Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), addressed the 11th Emirati Women’s Day Forum, highlighting the close connection between this year’s theme, ‘Hand in Hand: Celebrating the 50th Anniversary’, and the UAE's Year of Community theme, ‘Hand in Hand’. This alignment underscores the significant role Emirati women play as partners in all fields.

In the presence of HE Maitha Mohammed Al Shamsi, CEO of the Social Empowerment Sector at Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA), Al Tayer reiterated DEWA’s commitment to inclusive policies and legislation that support the development of Emirati female employees. DEWA offers equal opportunities and empowers women to excel, particularly in sustainability and clean energy.

“It is a pleasure to join you today in celebrating the enduring empowerment of Emirati women and highlighting their remarkable achievements and contributions to the UAE’s economic and social development. Today, we reflect on the great strides the UAE has made in elevating the status of Emirati women in society. We also highlight the unprecedented levels of excellence and leadership achieved by Emirati women locally, regionally and globally, thanks to the visionary approach laid by the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace,” said Al Tayer.

“This legacy continues under the wise guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, whose unwavering support has enhanced Emirati women’s quality of life and motivated them to thrive across all sectors. Celebrating this honourable national occasion reaffirms our belief in the potential of Emirati women and their essential role in achieving national goals, preserving societal values, protecting families and nurturing future generations capable of continuing the UAE’s journey of achievements across various sectors and sustaining its civilised and developmental approach,” added Al Tayer.

“At DEWA, we support the efforts of the Women's Committee, which represents a fundamental pillar in achieving our goals of establishing world-class standards for institutional work that supports women while meeting the aspirations of our female Emirati employees and providing them with the means and resources to help them perform their duties and realise their ambitions. This enables them to play a more influential and efficient role in DEWA’s journey of excellence and shape a more prosperous and greener future for all. We commend all your efforts in the process of nation-building and achieving sustainable development,” Al Tayer concluded.

The number of female employees at DEWA stands at 1,938 across all divisions. This includes 835 women in the engineering and technical sectors and many female employees in leadership positions. Around 1,206 women occupy supervisory positions at DEWA. Emirati women constitute 85% of the total female workforce. DEWA continues to see a growing number of female Emirati employees whose remarkable contributions are integral to the organisation’s achievements.

During the first session of the forum, Al Shamsi said: “The Emirati Women's Day Forum embodies a national occasion of which we are proud, through which we recall the achievements of Emirati women. In the Year of Community, the value of this presence is enhanced, as women emerge as essential partners in promoting community initiatives that contribute to achieving community cohesion and stability. We appreciate DEWA's initiative to organise this valuable forum, as it carries empowering messages and provides a platform for exchanging experiences and anticipating the future. At the Community Development Authority, we affirm our continued support for initiatives that advance the status of women and enhance their effective participation in serving society, out of our belief that women have been and will remain one of the pillars of sustainable development in the UAE.”

Fatima Al Jokar, Chairperson of the DEWA Women’s Committee, said the committee – backed by DEWA’s top management – supports efforts to provide an enabling environment for Emirati women across various positions and sectors.

“The committee encourages Emirati women to transform challenges into opportunities, anticipate future needs and shape a sustainable future. The committee also co-operates with government and private agencies to organise community, professional and specialised events, as well as conduct benchmarking visits to exchange the best knowledge and experiences, and encourage female employees' participation in volunteer and humanitarian work. Through the Edhaa initiative, we highlight the achievements of female employees who have achieved major accomplishments at the local and global levels, driving real change in the fields of sustainability and renewable energy,” said Al Jokar.

The forum, organised by DEWA, was attended by more than 300 female employees and numerous female committee members from Dubai government entities. More than 10 female DEWA employees participated in inspiring sessions on leadership, innovation and community service. Five interactive events inspired by Emirati heritage celebrated national identity. The forum highlighted the pioneering achievements of Emirati women within DEWA and honoured distinguished female employees whose contributions have left a lasting impact locally and globally, showcasing their vital role in the development journeys of DEWA and the UAE.

The forum's agenda included four main discussion sessions, all of which were held within the framework of the ‘Year of Community’. The first session, titled ‘Women as Role Models in Community Service: Leadership that Inspires and Empowers’, was moderated by Al Jokar, with Al Shamsi participating. The second session, ‘Leaders in the Service of the Nation: Women's Models Inspiring Our Society’, was moderated by Reem Al Mansouri, a member of the DEWA Women’s Committee, and featured Lamia Al Shamsi, a social influencer and linguistic researcher in Emirati heritage, Dr Fatima Mohammed, a People of Determination specialist, and Suhaila Al Wali, Director of the Government Communication Office at the National Counseling Center.

The third session, ‘From Challenge to Impact: A Success Story from the Heart of Society’, featured DEWA engineers Salama Al Hajri, Moza Al Faihan and Hamda Al Marzouqi, who shared their inspiring journeys. The forum concluded with an interactive session titled ‘Women in the Field: The Experiences of the Authority's Employees in Serving the Community’, moderated by Kholoud Al Zarouni, an engineer and member of the DEWA Women's Committee, and featuring Prof Kaltham Rashid and engineers Magda El-Awady and Marwa Issa.

Al Tayer honoured the forum’s speakers and a group of distinguished Emirati female employees whose contributions have advanced DEWA’s global excellence and leadership, continuing the annual tradition of recognising outstanding talent. The forum included a visual presentation showcasing key success stories of the DEWA Women's Committee and the achievements of Emirati female employees. DEWA Academy also hosted an interactive exhibition featuring Emirati heritage and crafts.

