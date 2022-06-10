Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has approved 50,567 No Objection Certificates (NOC) Applications as part of the Soqoor programme. It is the first government programme of its kind to evaluate consultants and contractors in Dubai and identify their compliance to the requirements, standards, terms and conditions, and guidelines when submitting No Objection Certificates (NOCs) service applications and field operations for their projects.

The Soqoor programme enables consultants and contractors to get DEWA’s approval to provide services from the first time of submitting the applications, reducing violations and avoiding fines, as well as saving time and efforts. This makes field operations safer and protects DEWA’s assets and its services. The Soqoor programme creates a healthy competition among consultants and contractors to ensure their compliance with the highest quality, safety, and excellence standards. The programme is related to the corporate performance which is based upon scientific standards such as the quality of applications, and respecting DEWA’s assets. Consultants and contractors who achieve the best performance according to the highest international standards win Soqoor awards in project and service categories, such as Infrastructure Projects NOC; Electricity Network Services; and Water Network Services.

“DEWA strives to facilitate all stakeholders and provides all requirements and guidelines for them to work within the best standards, to enrich their experiences. We are proud of our leadership in launching unprecedented projects, and adopting innovation as a key pillar in our strategies and work. This helps achieve the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. We are pleased with the collaboration of consultants and contractors as well as their positive response to our initiatives that contribute effectively to the growth of Dubai in the shortest time possible. The Soqoor programme is a great example of collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve the Smart Dubai initiative to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA has approved 50,567 No Objection Certificates (NOC) Applications as part of the Soqoor programme from 1,746 consultants and contractors by the end of April 2022. The Transmission Power division at DEWA has approved 26,383 NOC applications, the Distribution Power has approved 17,597 NOC applications, and the Water & Civil division has approved 6,587 NOC applications. DEWA strives to make all its employees and partners aware of the latest technologies and standards,” said Eng. Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA.

DEWA published the Soqoor programme guide and the technical requirements for applications and made them available to customers round the clock. It also organised awareness courses and workshops to provide more clarifications on these requests. DEWA works to evaluate consultants and contractors according to the Final Customer Performance Assessment Result (FCPAR) which is calculated by taking the average of the Initial Customer Performance Assessment Result (ICPAR) and the Customer Site Performance Assessment Result (CSAR). DEWA is also responsible for reviewing service requests and reply to them on time. This is in addition to issuing the Violation Control Reports for stakeholders who do not comply with its requirements.