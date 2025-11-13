Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC (ISIN: AED001801011) (Symbol: DEWA), the Emirate of Dubai’s exclusive electricity and water services provider, which is listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), today reported its consolidated financial results for the first 9 months of 2025 recording revenue of AED 24.9 billion, EBITDA of AED 13.1 billion, operating profit of AED 8.3 billion, net profit of AED 6.8 billion and cash from operations of AED 15.2 billion.

“In line with the vision and directives of our wise leadership, this is our strongest year-to-date performance in DEWA’s history with revenues growing to nearly AED 25 billion and operating profit exceeding AED 8.3 billion for the first nine months. These results underscore the resilience of Dubai’s utility model along with the disciplined execution of our strategy. As Dubai continues to grow, DEWA is scaling reliable, efficient and future-ready systems from clean energy generation and water security to grid digitalisation and intelligent storage. We are building infrastructure that is not only reliable and more efficient, but also smarter and more sustainable. With the strong momentum of the first three quarters, our expectation is that full-year 2025 financial results will exceed 2024 outcomes, supported by robust demand fundamentals, our state-of-the-art infrastructure, and operational excellence. We will continue to invest in clean energy and digital transformation to reinforce Dubai’s global leadership in the utility sector. In October 2025 we also paid a dividend of AED 3.1 billion for H1 of 2025,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman and MD & CEO of DEWA.

*Source: AETOSWire

