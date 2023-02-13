Dubai, UAE: In the presence of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, HE Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and HE Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and HE Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of ENOC Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between DEWA and Enoc to cooperate in a feasibility study to establish, develop and operate a joint integrated pilot project for the use of hydrogen in mobility. This proposed project will take advantage of DEWA’s existing green hydrogen production facility in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and ENOC's knowledge of the fuel market and reach to customers.

The MoU was signed on the first day of the World Government Summit 2023. The signing ceremony was attended by officials from the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, DEWA, and Enoc.

The MoU supports the UAE's hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) later this year. The project includes a feasibility study for building a hydrogen fueling station, contributing to achieving the goals of the Dubai Green Mobility Initiative 2030, which aims to stimulate the use of sustainable means of transportation, and supports the national hydrogen vehicle system, which aims to develop the hydrogen economy in the UAE and open local markets to hydrogen vehicles.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, said: “DEWA and ENOC Group have a strategic partnership that supports the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote Dubai's position as a global model in sustainability and green transformation. We are pleased to sign this MoU with ENOC Group to use green hydrogen, which is one of the environmentally friendly energy sources and represents one of the pillars of a sustainable future that depends on accelerating the transition to net-zero carbon emissions in order to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Net-zero Carbon Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.”

"The Green Hydrogen project supports the UAE’s hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), and is in line with Dubai's firm commitment to sustainability and its unwavering support for energy and climate change issues, and our vision to be “A globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving net-zero by 2050.” We are moving steadily to prepare a roadmap for a green hydrogen strategy that will be implemented in phases, as well as our strategy to diversify energy sources and increase investments in them, by supporting innovation, research and development in energy storage technologies, including green hydrogen, which is described by many as the “fuel of the future” that will play an important role not only in the global energy mix, but also in mitigating the effects of global warming,” added HE Al Tayer.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “ENOC Group’s partnership with DEWA follows the announcement of 2023 as the 'Year of Sustainability' by the UAE’s President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It also aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33' that was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The agreement underpins the Group’s efforts to nurture public-private partnerships to achieve Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050 as well as lay the foundation for a green economy and lead the adoption of sustainable energy solutions.”

“Given the relentless efforts made by DEWA in the field of sustainability and the provision of environmentally friendly energy solutions, we are extremely pleased to strengthen our relationship with the authority. ENOC Group is committed to providing energy supplies and continuously supporting the UAE’s energy transition efforts. The Group’s contribution to establishing hydrogen fuel supply stations stems from the vital role that ENOC plays in the UAE’s field of fuel supply and its extensive experience in this industry,” added HE Al Falasi.

-End-

For more information, please contact:

Khuloud Al Ali / Ribal Dayekh

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

Media@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae

Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Hattlan Media

afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts: