Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a high-level delegation from Dubai Club for People of Determination headed by HE Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Club for People of Determination; and HE Majid Al-Usaimi, CEO of the Dubai Club for People of Determination.

The two sides discussed promoting the strategic partnership between DEWA and the Dubai Club for People of Determination to support the national efforts to include and empower people of determination and transfer and localise knowledge as well as raise awareness and build capabilities. The two organisations work closely to launch inspiring and effective initiatives, events, and programmes aimed at developing the passion and talents of people of determination for creativity, innovation, and arts to help them unleash their potential and creativity, expand their perceptions and knowledge, and encourage them to keep learning. Moreover, this empowers them to be included in society and positively engage in their social environment as productive and creative individuals.

HE Saeed Al Tayer commended Dubai Club for People of Determination’s efforts in empowering people of determination.

“At DEWA, we support the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination. DEWA’s journey in empowering people of determination stems from our commitment to their inclusion and empowerment in the organisational ecosystem and supporting their inclusion and the inclusion of their families in society. In line with local strategies and international best practices, and based on the rights-based model, we launched DEWA’s strategy for People of Determination through four pillars: employees, customers, society, and partners. DEWA has also allocated budgets to implement inclusive projects and training,” said Al Tayer.

“DEWA achieved all government requirements and standards through retrofitting its buildings, facilities, service centres, services, and information to always ensure easy access for People of Determination as well as their health and safety. Between 2015 and 2023, DEWA organised and sponsored over 95 community initiatives. We have also participated in sharing knowledge and best practices with partners in the public and private sectors and directed our subsidiaries to ensure the inclusion of People of Determination,” added Al Tayer.

HE Thani Juma Berregad thanked HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer for DEWA’s efforts and its great role in supporting and empowering People of Determination through sustainable projects and initiatives. He appreciated DEWA’s cooperation with the club in launching several inspiring initiatives and programmes within the framework of a strategic partnership that aims to enhance the happiness and quality of life of People of Determination and establish a culture of participation in the community.

“DEWA’s innovative initiatives in integrating and empowering the People of Determination have contributed to making it one of the most prominent leading government institutions in this field for its commitment to social responsibility. The cooperation between DEWA and Dubai Club for People of Determination stems from the integration of both parties to provide all the elements of success for People of Determination and the keenness to achieve the vision of Dubai Government in supporting and empowering this section of society,” said Berregad.

Berregad pointed out that DEWA’s initiatives will help achieve the integration of People of Determination in all fields and leave a mark in society and will strengthen partnerships between various sectors of society. He indicated that the successes that People of Determination have been achieving in all fields are the result of the great support and attention of our wise leadership to achieve their required ambitions at all levels.

