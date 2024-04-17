Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power have announced the financial closing of the 180 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) seawater reverse osmosis (RO) desalination project in Hassyan. This project is a key component of DEWA’s strategy to enhance Dubai’s water desalination capacity. It is the world’s largest project of its kind using RO technology under the Independent Water Producer (IWP) model, with an investment of AED 3.377 billion.

“In alignment with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, DEWA is committed to developing an advanced and integrated energy and water infrastructure that aligns with Dubai’s progressive development and caters to the increasing demand for electricity and water services while meeting the requirements of comprehensive sustainable development plans and the Dubai Urban Plan 2040. As part of our commitment to enhancing water security in Dubai through sustainable means, we have successfully reached the financial close for the Hassyan Complex project, aimed at producing 180 MIGD of desalinated water. This initiative supports Dubai’s Integrated Water Resources Management Strategy 2030, which emphasises resource optimisation and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer explained that water security is a national priority as outlined in the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, which aims to ensure sustainable and continuous access to water during natural and emergency conditions. The use of renewable energy for seawater desalination is a national priority for UAE organisations, underscoring the country’s leadership in embracing renewable and clean energy sources.

Al Tayer noted that the project also supports the UAE’s Sustainability Year 2024 objectives to protect and preserve the environment for future generations. It is also in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. DEWA is building water production plants based on seawater reverse osmosis technology, which requires less energy than multi-stage distillation plants, making it a more sustainable option for desalination. By 2030, DEWA aims to produce 100% of desalinated water with clean energy and waste heat.

“We are proud to join forces with our esteemed partners in the United Arab Emirates to finalise the financing of this ambitious project, which will play a crucial role in Dubai’s ambitious plan to produce 100% of its desalinated water by 2030 from a clean energy and waste heat mix. This partnership serves as a model for fruitful projects that we operate and manage in cooperation with DEWA, as part of our commitment to contributing to Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050. We have set a world record for the lowest tariff for desalinated water as well as the most energy-efficient reverse osmosis technology for the first plant in the world that is fully powered by renewable energy at the Hassyan Power and Water Complex in Dubai,” said Mohammad Abunayyan, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power.