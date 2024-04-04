Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has adopted the ‘360 Services’ policy across all its services to ensure they are seamless, proactive, and integrated, meeting customer needs and exceeding their expectations. This is a part of DEWA’s efforts to enhance government efficiency in service provision. DEWA is keen to engage all stakeholders in the various stages of service design in line with the ‘360 Services’ vision, supporting the ‘One Government’ concept.

“By implementing the ‘360 Services’ policy, we seek to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to provide integrated government services that ease people’s lives. We adopt highly efficient working models that save customers time and effort. DEWA cooperates with public and private entities to elevate the customer experience based on total quality management and sustainable excellence standards to achieve the happiness of customers and society as a whole. At DEWA, we are committed to enhancing customer experience by adopting the latest advanced technologies, such as generative AI and metaverse technologies,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

AL Tayer explained that implementing the ‘360 Services’ policy has led to automating 100% of service procedures. 90% of service touch points have been eliminated to simplify processes for customers as all DEWA’s services are available digitally on its website and smart app and unified government channels. In 2023, ease of access to services reached 95% and the Instant Happiness Index about DEWA’s services reached 98.3%.

Minimising procedures through digital integration

The digital integration of DEWA’s systems with many government and private entities saves customers’ time and effort. In 2023, DEWA conducted 20 improvements to the customer experience within the services of the first phase of implementing ‘360 Services’ policy. DEWA has achieved the highest results, qualifying as a contender to win the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services Flag 2024. The shared services developed by DEWA include the ‘Demolition NOC – Electricity/Water’ which enables demolition contractors to apply for the NOCs directly through Dubai Municipality’s website after uploading the required documents and technical drawings. DEWA receives the application automatically thanks to its digital integration with Dubai Municipality allowing it to accomplish the service efficiently. DEWA then conducts the necessary service procedures efficiently, without the need to submit a separate application through DEWA’s channels. This facilitates obtaining demolition permits in one step for contractors and building owners. DEWA has also added the Smart Response – Electricity, Smart Response – Water, and Consumption Check Request services to the Dubai Now platform, the unified channel approved by Dubai Government to facilitate access and enhance the customer experience.