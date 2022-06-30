Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has added several innovative improvements to its Customer Care Centre to ensure a consistent, integrated, and seamless experience for customers to complete their transactions anytime and anywhere. The Centre includes a unified and advanced information base that enables employees to respond to customer enquiries faster and more accurately.

The new improvements include a dynamic list supported by Artificial Intelligence (AI) so that employees can identify the caller’s account and communication records between the two sides. This enables the Centre’s employees to serve customers faster and more efficiently. The constantly updated digital database also identifies priority customer categories, including People of Determination and senior citizens and other categories, thus giving them priority in answering calls to ensure the highest levels of professionalism and quality in providing services. In 2021, the quality of calls received by the Centre was 96.21%.

“We are committed to achieving the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to accelerate digital transformation and make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world. By using AI, robotics, and the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we provide our services according to the highest standards of reliability, availability, accountability, and sustainability. We provide an unconventional model of digital services through smart devices and channels. DEWA provides all its services through various digital channels, including its website and smart app. It also provides a number of its services through its virtual employee, Rammas, which uses AI, Alexa smart systems from Amazon, and DEWA’s smart app on Apple smartwatches, as well as the self-service at customer happiness centres,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Thanks to its AI technology, the Customer Care Centre, which is managed by Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, identifies the caller’s account to arrange the most suitable options, ensuring a speedy response and intelligently meeting their needs. The Centre also includes a smart system to analyse the customer’s emotional state and incoming calls. This enables DEWA to make development plans and take the necessary decisions quickly and accurately to make customers happier and improve their experience.

For the third year in a row, DEWA has achieved the first global position in implementing the requirements of the International Customer Experience Standard (ICXS). DEWA achieved 100% in the updated International Customer Experience Standard. This is the highest score worldwide in the updated ICXS2019. DEWA also received the 100% Paperless stamp from Digital Dubai and completed the digital integration with more than 50 entities. The Customer Care Centre has received ISO18295–2017 certification for Customer Contact Centre Management. Employees can speak Arabic, English, French and Urdu, among others.

DEWA’s Customer Care Centre provides a wide range of services and solutions through the Interactive Voice System (IVR), enhanced by AI and available around the clock. This includes transactional services and information services for customers to submit electricity and water requests, EV Green Charger services and the Smart Living dashboard. It also provides the Ash’ir service round the clock for speech and hearing-impaired customers to communicate using sign language. It also provides the Hayak service, an online text and video-chat service on DEWA’s smart app and website for customers to communicate directly with the call centre staff. DEWA’s Customer Care Centre operates 24/7, including on public holidays, to answer all customer enquiries and through email: customercare@dewa.gov.ae. It accepts calls via its number 991 for technical notifications and 04-601 9999 for general enquiries.