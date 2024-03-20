Dubai: The German National Tourist Office (GNTO) today announced a stellar performance for Destination Germany, reflecting a robust recovery trajectory and heightened appeal among travellers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

With an impressive 15% increase in overnight stays from GCC travellers in 2023, totalling 1,297,256, Germany reinforces its position as a premier global destination. The fourth quarter of 2023 alone showcased a remarkable resurgence to near pre-pandemic activity levels, with 263,985 overnight stays, mirroring 97.44% of the figures from 2019.

2023's success builds on the momentum from 2022, when GCC visitors to Germany more than doubled, underscoring the region's growing fascination with Germany's cultural and sustainable tourism offerings.

Germany's rich calendar of events, including the eagerly anticipated European Championship 2024 from June 14 to July 14, promises to further elevate its status as a premier cultural travel destination. The championship, along with more than 300 cultural events themed around football, exemplifies Germany's innovative approach to blending sports, culture, and sustainability, aiming to attract even more international visitors in the current year.

Yamina Sofo, Director of the Marketing & Sales Office – GNTO GCC, shares her optimism: "Our 2023 performance is a testament to Germany's magnetic appeal and our steadfast commitment to hospitality. Our growth from the GCC region, our third-largest overseas market, highlights the multifaceted appeal of Germany.

"Germany's allure for travellers from GCC is multifaceted, offering an enriching blend of stunning natural scenery, exclusive shopping experiences, and dynamic urban environments. This diversity not only underscores Germany's universal appeal but also speaks volumes of our commitment to hospitality and inclusiveness."

Building on the momentum of the previous year's remarkable performance, GNTO is eager to advance its sustainable tourism initiatives under the "Simply Feel Good" campaign throughout 2024. This ongoing campaign is driven by creativity, passion, and environmental consciousness, aiming to redefine travel experiences by integrating sustainable practices that benefit both the traveller and our planet.

"Simply Feel Good" invites travellers to engage with Germany in a manner that honours both nature and culture. It champions the principle that sustainable travel should conserve the environment and amplify personal experiences. The initiative underscores GNTO's pledge to ensure every holiday is memorable and leaves a positive imprint. Germany positions itself at the vanguard of responsible travel by spotlighting eco-friendly accommodations and endorsing activities like walking, cycling, and canoeing. Furthermore, the campaign encourages the use of the myclimate.org CO2 calculator, empowering travellers to offset their carbon footprint and support global efforts toward carbon neutrality.

For more information about sustainable travel in Germany and to experience the country’s array of offerings and scenic beauty, visit https://www.germany.travel/en/home.html

About the GNTB

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) works on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action to represent Germany as a tourist destination and is funded by the Ministry in accordance with a decision taken by the German Bundestag. Working closely with the German travel industry and private-sector partners and trade associations, the GNTB develops strategies and marketing campaigns to promote Germany’s positive image abroad as a travel destination and to encourage tourists to visit the country.

The GNTB’s primary strategic areas of action are:

Conducting targeted market research and analysis of market-specific customer demand in relation to various aspects of travel in the context of sustainability and culture among those with values-based lifestyles.

Supporting the travel industry, which is dominated by small and medium-sized businesses, through relationship management and the sharing of knowledge.

Raising awareness of the Destination Germany brand and enhancing the brand profile with a focus on sustainability and climate change mitigation.

Focus on sustainability and digitalisation

The GNTB promotes forward-looking tourism in line with the objectives of the German government. The focus here is on sustainability and digitalisation.

To make inbound tourism more sustainable and competitive, our organisation follows a three-pillar strategy that combines the sharing of knowledge with external partners and a supporting communications strategy with our internal sustainability initiative. The GNTB positions Germany as a sustainable and inclusive destination in the international travel market.

The GNTB is a pioneer when it comes to using immersive technologies (virtual, augmented and mixed reality), voice assistants and other conversational interfaces, and artificial intelligence applications such as chatbots. To ensure that tourism offerings are visible on AI-based marketing platforms, the GNTB coordinates the German tourism industry’s open-data/knowledge graph project.

The GNTB has 25 foreign agencies that it manages from its head office in Frankfurt.

For further information and media queries, please contact:

Bashar Antoun | Director of PR | Neo Social & PR

germany@neosocialandpr.com | www.neosocialandpr.com

Follow GNTO’s accounts on social media:

https://www.instagram.com/germanytourismar/

https://www.facebook.com/germanytourismar/