Dubai, UAE: As demand increased dramatically for new and innovative products over the past years, simulation technologies took center stage in the industry. Aligning with the need to educate users on available solutions, Generative Design Solutions Middle East (GDSME) hosted the Simulation Day / Design to Manufacturing event at Sofitel Dubai the Palm, bringing together key figures within the simulation industry to discuss the new generation of integrated analysis tools for designers, engineers, and analysts. 40 leading Engineering companies from Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Equipment Manufacturing Industries in UAE attended the event to learn more about how the innovation-focused tools powered by Abaqus, SOLIDWORKS and 3DEXPERIENCE can be implemented within the design process.

“This event is all about showcasing how simulations improve design and manufacturing. We are trying to show how sophisticated simulations, can be used at different stages of the design process to make a better product while reducing development time. This is a win not just for manufacturers, but for consumers as well,” said Mr. Rafal Dabrowski the Sales Director - Middle East and Pakistan, Dassault Systems.

Worldwide Industry Process Senior Consultant, Omar Zohni, discussed the Structural Simulation solutions created using SOLIDWORKS, helping users use comprehensive structural analysis to not only guide decisions but improve product quality and performance.

The tools developed by SOLIDWORKS give access to SIMULIA’s Abaqus technology and can offer accurate prediction of a product’s real-life performance by using CAD-embedded structural simulation solutions that implement Finite Element Analysis (FEA). This innovation is coupled with a simple design capable of solving complex issues ranging from linear analysis of single components to complete simulations of full assemblies with contact and nonlinearities.

Attendees were also informed on how product quality and malfunction issues could be avoided through utilization of fluid flow and heat transfer simulations. Macoumba N. Diaye, Worldwide Industry Process Senior Consultant, spoke about how innovation is accelerated in products designed by exploring fluid flow and thermal performance.

Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) predict the thermal behavior of products and both steady-state and long transient flow. Product innovation is encouraged in a multidisciplinary environment fully integrated for CFD analysis, allowing project stakeholders to collaborate with manufacturers aided by detailed simulations to make informed decisions based around fluid flow simulations.

Hassan Chreim, SIMULIA Electromagnetics Industry Process Consultant, discussed how participants can analyze and optimize electromagnetic components with ease to help products reach peak performance. By using electromagnetics simulations, system design and placement is optimized for efficiency and reliability through understanding the impact of low- and high-frequency electromagnetic waves on product and system behaviors.

Designs taking advantage of electromagnetics simulations were able to optimize antennas, microwave components, motors, generators, and other electromechanical devices, while reducing time-to-market. Further, exposure to electromagnetic fields and other electromagnetic compatibility risks would be minimized to ensure products pass legal certification tests. Unprecedented simulation reliability is delivered through cross-verification to avoid device malfunctions, warranty claims, and recalls. The electromagnetics simulations provide even hybrid simulations with the unique finite integration technique (FIT), the classical finite element method (FEM), transmission line matrix method (TLM), and other powerful methods.

Commenting on the event, Jimmy Joseph, Generative Design Solutions Middle East Regional Manager said, “We hope attendees left our event with a better understanding of how their products can be made better with advanced simulations. As technology progresses, we want to provide that platform that helps innovators learn how they can take advantage of modern solutions.”